FSU ranked for first time since 2018

Florida State Seminoles football, having started the year 4-0, is currently enjoying status as the only undefeated D1 college football team in the state of Florida.

The Seminoles have earned the mark with wins over the Duquesne Dukes, LSU Tigers, the Louisville Cardinals and most recently, the Boston College Eagles — making them 4-0 (and 2-0 in the ACC) for the first time since 2015.

The efforts of the squad haven’t gone unnoticed, with FSU earning a No. 23 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 22 placement in the latest edition of the USA Today Coaches Poll.

It’s the first time Florida State has been ranked since 2018, when the Seminoles were tabbed as the No. 19 team in the country in that year’s preseason poll.

Florida State takes the field next at home in a conference matchup vs. the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, a 3:30 p.m. matchup set to be broadcast on ABC.