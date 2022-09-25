Interviews: Omarion Cooper, Patrick Payton, Trey Benson, and Kalen DeLoach talk win against BC

Florida State Seminoles football, after starting 3-0, hosted the Boston College Eagles in a primetime matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

Both teams came into the game with significant players on the injured list, but the Eagles were rinsed in the trenches. Florida State took complete advantage of its depth and overall experience, advancing to 4-0 with a 44-14 victory.

It was an incredible performance for both the offense and defense tonight, but the Noles offense just couldn’t be stopped. It started with a kickoff return for a touchdown from running back Trey Benson and it ended with most of the starters on the sideline to end the game.

Following the Noles’ win, defensive back Omarion Cooper, defensive end Patrick Payton, Benson, and linebacker Kalen DeLoach spoke with the media to talk about FSU’s blowout win.

Defensive back Omarion Cooper and defensive end Patrick Payton

Running back Trey Benson and linebacker Kalen DeLoach

