What went right, what went wrong for the Seminoles offense vs. Boston College

The Florida State Seminoles put on a truly impressive performence against Boston College and were dominant from the jump.

The Seminoles won 44-14 but I felt like the ‘Noles could have won by 60+ if they continued to put their foot on the gas pedal.

Getting this win was important and the offense is very dangerous even missing some players in the trenches.

What went right

Almost everything.

Jordan Travis was incredible in the first half vs the Eagles, he had 265 yards by the end of the half and looked very comfortable coming in with an injury. After just the one big play in the third quarter Jordan finished his first game with 300+ yards passing.

Jordan has been the ‘Noles best player through the first three weeks but this game and half in particular were incredible. The offense finished the first half averaging 10.1 yards per drop-back.

He barely practiced all week and looked cool calm and collected. Even with his mobility somewhat limited by the knee and ankle injuries he put on a show and already has 3 200+ yard passing games this year.

Jordan is the heartbeat of this offense and team. He is the engine of the ‘Noles offense.

What a first half for #FSU QB1 Jordan Travis



15-25 (60%)

249 yards passing, 1 TD

156.9 passer rating



He’s doing all of this injured as well, currently on track for 530 total yards after barley practicing



( via @cmays_media)

At the end of the first half the ‘Noles had 5 different players with at least 2 receptions (Wilson, Wilson, Pittman, Williamson, McDonald). That is not even acknowledging Kentron Poitier mossing the BC DB right before the end of the half.

The receiver room has taken such a huge leap from last season, the new transfers have raised the room as well as the returning players who have developed. They finished the game with 350 receiving yards.

They do not have one receiver game-to-game who is getting all their targets but are rather spreading the ball around to players who all deserve touches. It could be any receiver that has a big game and that’s what makes this offense so dangerous.

Just remember too that Winston Wright and Ja’Khi Douglas have not played so far this season, receiver is now a strength of this team it’s crazy how one off-season can completely change that dynamic.

Trey Benson had quite the game against the Eagles finishing with 3 TDs including the kickoff return at the very begining of the game.

Benson is such a well balanced runner with his physicality and his speed. He put up a few highlights against BC, defenders just bounce off of him.

pic.twitter.com/7a5VnqbfBN — Ben Meyerson (@ByBenMeyerson) September 25, 2022

Benson finished the game with 10 carries for 78 yards and 2TDs, the three headed backfield combined for 28 carries and 138 yards that’s almost 5 yards per carry.

This team has always been able to control the ground game even last season, but with the passing game taking pressure off of them they continue to thrive.

The offensive line allowed some pressure versus BC but Jordan Travis never took a sack the entire game. But they were also dominant at times down multiple starters.

At the end of the game the Seminoles finished the game with 530 total yards on offense averaging 9.8 yards per touch (receptions + carries) simply put this was just a dominant offensive performence.

What went wrong

Pretty much nothing went wrong for the Seminoles offense.

My biggest gripe with the offense through 4 games is their pass protection with Jordan. It wasn’t bad this game, but they need to keep Travis healthy and he was still under pressure too often against the Eagles.

The offense needs a little bit longer to pass on some of these plays in order for Travis to get deep developing plays as well as off-schedule broken plays.

This was not a problem against Boston College but against better more stout defensive lines I worry that Jordan could be under duress too often.

The ‘Noles were not able to convert on 4th down as well, going 1-3 on convertible 4th down plays. That is an area that they need to improve.

But it’s hard to have any real big glaring problems after this game, truly dominant on offense.

It’s going to be hard not to rank these ‘Noles...