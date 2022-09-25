Offense, defense excel as Florida State routs Boston College

The Florida State Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles battled it out Saturday night in prime time in front of a sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium. The game went from zero to 100 in a matter of seconds. After winning the toss, FSU elected to receive the kick. Running back Trey Benson on his first kick-off return for the Seminoles started the night off with a 93-yard touchdown return giving FSU their first score of the night. A few plays later into the Eagles’ first drive, defensive back Omarion Cooper caught the third interception of his career picking off quarterback Phil Jurkovec at the Eagles’ own 34-yard line.

If bold wasn’t a word you would use to describe head coach Mike Norvell before, it should be now. On fourth and long, quarterback Jordan Travis found tight end Camren McDonald for a 32-yard reception only to be stopped at the one-yard line by former FSU safety Jaiden Woodby making the score 14-0 with barely two minutes gone in the first quarter.

Defensively in the first quarter, linebacker Kalen DeLoach and defensive back Renardo Green were head hunting making big plays in open space forcing Boston College to punt. Backed up on their own 5-yard line a huge 21-yard run was negated by an illegal block in the back by offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons. The offense maintained steady with major plays by wide receiver Darion Williamson and physicality by Trey Benson.

The Seminole’s second offensive touchdown came from another run by Benson who had an absolutely stellar performance on the night.

The Eagles went stagnant on offense in the first quarter getting rushed at every angle. Giving up major tackles for loss by defensive end Dennis Briggs Jr. and sacks by defensive back Shyheim Brown.

Through the Noles’ first four games there has been a breakout wide receiver in each. On Saturday it was all of them in waves. Johnny Wilson, Darrion Williamson, Pokey Wilson, Mycah Pittman

*Kentron Poitier caught his first career touchdown of the night.

The defense held strong through the first two quarters not allowing a single score. Defensive back Greedy Vance gave the Noles their second interception of the night picking off another pass by Jurkovek which didn’t lead to points but put a stamp on the defensive shutout for the first half.

Jordan Travis is so special he even juked me out after the fact pic.twitter.com/lNLAE9te32 — Ben Meyerson (@ByBenMeyerson) September 25, 2022

Halftime stats

Passing - 249 yards, one TD

Rushing - 78 yards, two scores

Lead receiver - Darion Williamson five catches for 98 yards

Lead tackler - Tatum Bethune, four

Sacks - Two, DB Shyheim Brown, DE Patrick Payton

Interceptions - Two, DB Omarion Cooper, DB Greedy Vance

FSU 31, BC 0

Starting the second half, the Eagle's offense was no match for the Noles’ front seven. The first time Boston College crossed midfield was a drive that ended abruptly with short-yard gains stopped by DeLoach and Briggs.

After being pinned back deep in their own territory, Travis was able to find Ontaria Wilson for a 72-yard bomb which gave Travis his single-game passing record of 321-yards. Travis would go on to finish the game 16-26, with 321-yards, and a score. Treshaun Ward finished the drive with a 22-yard touchdown run and ended the night with 48-yards and a score.

Treshaun Ward tacks on FSU's THIRD rushing TOUCHDOWN!#Noles go 90 yds on 4 plays, capped by a 22yd TD from Ward.



Q3: 9:19 BC 0, FSU 37#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/HGsVSruNqk — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 25, 2022

With the score being what it was backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker (and eventually AJ Duffy) was put in the game and showed his athleticism but also got some valuable reps under center, completing passes to Benson and Toafili only to be negated by a (questionable) pass interference call.

The Seminoles did just about everything they could right and it showed throughout all phases in front of a packed house. Although BC was allowed to score in garbage time whatever Norvell has been brewing in Tallahassee seems to have solidified giving the Seminoles their first 4-0 start since 2015.

Final Stats