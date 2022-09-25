FSU favored vs. Wake Forest

Florida State Seminoles football is 4-0 after beating down the Boston College Eagles inside Doak Campbell Stadium, FSU’s best start in seven years.

The Seminoles now face a tough three-game stretch in conference play, starting off with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1 ACC). Wake very nearly entered into the matchup undefeated with a top 10 win under its belt, having lost to the Clemson Tigers 51-45 in overtime.

From our SB Nation sister site, Blogger So Dear:

Wake Forest had EVERY opportunity to win this game, but gave up big play after big play on defense, usually on third and 6 or more (but also including a beyond infuriating successful 2 point conversion for Clemson), and the offense took just long enough to get rolling to give Clemson the cushion they needed. Sam Hartman was 20-29 for 337 yards and a school record 6 passing touchdowns, and DJ Uiagelelei was 26-41 for 371 and 5. Neither team had a turnover all day. The defense played hard, sure, but the size and strength of the Clemson offense was ultimately just too much. Wake Forest had the ball 4th and 5 at just over midfield with 39 seconds left in a tie game and punted, and in my estimation, that was the point at which the team folded. Rough playcalling on offense in the second overtime was the death knell, and Clemson escaped Winston-Salem to quite possibly resume their stranglehold on the soon to be defunct Atlantic Division.

FSU is getting a bit of trust from Vegas, as according to DraftKings, the Seminoles are favored by 4.5 points against the Demon Deacons.

Last season, Wake Forest blew out FSU 35-14.

The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, with the game to be broadcast on ABC.