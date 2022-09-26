Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in seven years, having just blown out the Boston College Eagles in front of a sold-out crowd to start 4-0 (2-0 ACC) for the first time since 2015.

FSU also has a number next to its name for the first time since the 2018 season opener, earning a No. 23/22 ranking (AP/Coaches Poll) heading into this week’s matchup vs. No. 22/21 Wake Forest.

It’s the first of three straight games against top 25 opponents, with No. 10 NC State and No. 5 Clemson the next two matchups on the schedule.

It’ll be a true indicator of where the Seminoles are in head coach Mike Norvell’s third season — have they taken a step to be pretty good, or have they exceeded expectations there?

On this week’s Seminole Wrap, the trio breaks down what has made Florida State so good so far in 2022, what the next few weeks of the season could look like, and more.

