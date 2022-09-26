FSU vs. Wake Forest depth chart released

Florida State Seminoles football, by way of a 4-0 (2-0 ACC) record, has earned its first top 25 ranking since 2018, debuting in both polls this week after a blowout win vs. the Boston College Eagles.

Up next for FSU is a matchup at home vs. the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff to be broadcast on ABC. Currently, the game is still scheduled to be as played though officials are keeping a close eye on the track of Hurricane Ian, which could potentially have severe weather effects in the panhandle.

The early-morning models continue to show a notable difference in the track. Most models keep the center of the storm either right along the Tampa Bay coast or a little farther west. That said, some bring landfall south of Tampa Bay. We have to prepare for all scenarios. #Ian pic.twitter.com/4mCjION14d — Grant Gilmore WTSP (@GrantWTSP) September 26, 2022

Ahead of this week’s game against the Demon Deacons, Florida State released its weekly projected depth chart, with small changes seen:

Offense

Quarterback: Jordan Travis

Running back: Treshaun Ward

Running back: Lawrance Toafili

Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson, Malik McClain OR Johnny Wilson

Tight end: Camren McDonald

Tight end: Markeston Douglas

Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr. OR Darius Washington

Left guard: Dillan Gibbons

Center: Maurice Smith

Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington

Right tackle: Jazston Turentine

Defense

Defensive end: Derrick McClendon II OR Jared Verse

Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Jarrett Jackson

Nose tackle: Robert Cooper

FOX: Dennis Briggs Jr.

Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach OR DJ Lundy, Tatum Bethune

Nickel: Kevin Knowles II

Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper

BUCK: Akeem Dent

Safety: Jammie Robinson

Special teams

Kick returner: Trey Benson OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman

Punt returner: Mycah Pittman

Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald

Punter: Alex Mastromano

Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald

Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.

Holder: Alex Mastromano

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Notes