FSU vs. Wake Forest depth chart released

Seminoles are ranked for first time since 2018

By Perry Kostidakis
Florida State Seminoles football, by way of a 4-0 (2-0 ACC) record, has earned its first top 25 ranking since 2018, debuting in both polls this week after a blowout win vs. the Boston College Eagles.

Up next for FSU is a matchup at home vs. the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff to be broadcast on ABC. Currently, the game is still scheduled to be as played though officials are keeping a close eye on the track of Hurricane Ian, which could potentially have severe weather effects in the panhandle.

Ahead of this week’s game against the Demon Deacons, Florida State released its weekly projected depth chart, with small changes seen:

Offense

Quarterback: Jordan Travis

Running back: Treshaun Ward

Running back: Lawrance Toafili

Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson, Malik McClain OR Johnny Wilson

Tight end: Camren McDonald

Tight end: Markeston Douglas

Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr. OR Darius Washington

Left guard: Dillan Gibbons

Center: Maurice Smith

Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington

Right tackle: Jazston Turentine

Defense

Defensive end: Derrick McClendon II OR Jared Verse

Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Jarrett Jackson

Nose tackle: Robert Cooper

FOX: Dennis Briggs Jr.

Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach OR DJ Lundy, Tatum Bethune

Nickel: Kevin Knowles II

Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper

BUCK: Akeem Dent

Safety: Jammie Robinson

Special teams

Kick returner: Trey Benson OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman

Punt returner: Mycah Pittman

Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald

Punter: Alex Mastromano

Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald

Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.

Holder: Alex Mastromano

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Notes

  • No. 23 Florida State hosts No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon as the teams will meet as ranked opponents for only the second time in series history.
  • The Seminoles are 9-3 in their last 12 games, including a 6-2 mark in their last eight ACC contests.
  • FSU is 4-0 to start the season and 2-0 in the ACC, both for the first time since 2015, and is the second program in ACC history to start a season 4-0 one year after starting at least 0-4. Virginia began 1983 4-0 after an 0-5 start in 1982.
  • Florida State is one of two programs nationally with three wins over P5 opponents in 2022.
  • The Seminoles are the only undefeated team in the state of Florida. This is the 10th season since 1993 FSU has been the last undefeated team in the state, the most among all Florida schools.
  • FSU leads the ACC in total offense, rushing offense and passing yards per completion. Its average of 15.4 yards per completion is 7th in the country, while its 226.8 rushing yards per game ranks 13th and its 503.8 yards of total offense per game ranks 15th nationally.
  • The Seminoles are allowing an average of 1.25 sacks per game, 2nd-lowest in the ACC, and have not allowed a sack in two of their four games this season. Florida State has 14 games without allowing a sack in the last 10 years, including two each in 2021 and 2022, and four games into a season are the fewest needed to reach multiple games without allowing a sack in that span.
  • Florida State’s defense ranks 1st in the ACC and 16th in the country in passing defense, holding opponents to an average of 165.8 yards per game through the air. FSU also ranks 3rd in the ACC and 28th nationally allowing an average of 310.5 yards of total offense per game and 3rd in the ACC with a 3rd-down conversion percentage allowed of 31.2 and with four fumble recoveries.
  • The Seminoles are 2nd in the ACC in kickoff returns, kickoff return defense and blocked kicks. FSU’s average of 30.8 yards per kickoff return, highlighted by Trey Benson’s 93-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff vs. Boston College, is 7th in the country, as is FSU’s two blocked kicks. The average of 14.8 yards allowed per kickoff return is 13th-best nationally. Both of FSU’s blocks came in the 24-23 win vs. LSU, which was the third game with multiple blocks under head coach Mike Norvell.
  • Florida State has scored on seven of its eight first drives of a half this season, with six touchdowns on those seven scoring drives. FSU scored touchdowns on its first drive of both halves against Duquesne, at Louisville and against Boston College and also made a field goal to open the second half against LSU.

