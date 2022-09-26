FSU vs. Wake Forest depth chart released

Florida State Seminoles football, by way of a 4-0 (2-0 ACC) record, has earned its first top 25 ranking since 2018, debuting in both polls this week after a blowout win vs. the Boston College Eagles.
Up next for FSU is a matchup at home vs. the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff to be broadcast on ABC. Currently, the game is still scheduled to be as played though officials are keeping a close eye on the track of Hurricane Ian, which could potentially have severe weather effects in the panhandle.
The early-morning models continue to show a notable difference in the track. Most models keep the center of the storm either right along the Tampa Bay coast or a little farther west. That said, some bring landfall south of Tampa Bay. We have to prepare for all scenarios. #Ian pic.twitter.com/4mCjION14d— Grant Gilmore WTSP (@GrantWTSP) September 26, 2022
Ahead of this week’s game against the Demon Deacons, Florida State released its weekly projected depth chart, with small changes seen:
Offense
Quarterback: Jordan Travis
Running back: Treshaun Ward
Running back: Lawrance Toafili
Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson, Malik McClain OR Johnny Wilson
Tight end: Camren McDonald
Tight end: Markeston Douglas
Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr. OR Darius Washington
Left guard: Dillan Gibbons
Center: Maurice Smith
Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington
Right tackle: Jazston Turentine
Defense
Defensive end: Derrick McClendon II OR Jared Verse
Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Jarrett Jackson
Nose tackle: Robert Cooper
FOX: Dennis Briggs Jr.
Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach OR DJ Lundy, Tatum Bethune
Nickel: Kevin Knowles II
Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper
BUCK: Akeem Dent
Safety: Jammie Robinson
Special teams
Kick returner: Trey Benson OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman
Punt returner: Mycah Pittman
Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald
Punter: Alex Mastromano
Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald
Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.
Holder: Alex Mastromano
Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Notes
- No. 23 Florida State hosts No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon as the teams will meet as ranked opponents for only the second time in series history.
- The Seminoles are 9-3 in their last 12 games, including a 6-2 mark in their last eight ACC contests.
- FSU is 4-0 to start the season and 2-0 in the ACC, both for the first time since 2015, and is the second program in ACC history to start a season 4-0 one year after starting at least 0-4. Virginia began 1983 4-0 after an 0-5 start in 1982.
- Florida State is one of two programs nationally with three wins over P5 opponents in 2022.
- The Seminoles are the only undefeated team in the state of Florida. This is the 10th season since 1993 FSU has been the last undefeated team in the state, the most among all Florida schools.
- FSU leads the ACC in total offense, rushing offense and passing yards per completion. Its average of 15.4 yards per completion is 7th in the country, while its 226.8 rushing yards per game ranks 13th and its 503.8 yards of total offense per game ranks 15th nationally.
- The Seminoles are allowing an average of 1.25 sacks per game, 2nd-lowest in the ACC, and have not allowed a sack in two of their four games this season. Florida State has 14 games without allowing a sack in the last 10 years, including two each in 2021 and 2022, and four games into a season are the fewest needed to reach multiple games without allowing a sack in that span.
- Florida State’s defense ranks 1st in the ACC and 16th in the country in passing defense, holding opponents to an average of 165.8 yards per game through the air. FSU also ranks 3rd in the ACC and 28th nationally allowing an average of 310.5 yards of total offense per game and 3rd in the ACC with a 3rd-down conversion percentage allowed of 31.2 and with four fumble recoveries.
- The Seminoles are 2nd in the ACC in kickoff returns, kickoff return defense and blocked kicks. FSU’s average of 30.8 yards per kickoff return, highlighted by Trey Benson’s 93-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff vs. Boston College, is 7th in the country, as is FSU’s two blocked kicks. The average of 14.8 yards allowed per kickoff return is 13th-best nationally. Both of FSU’s blocks came in the 24-23 win vs. LSU, which was the third game with multiple blocks under head coach Mike Norvell.
- Florida State has scored on seven of its eight first drives of a half this season, with six touchdowns on those seven scoring drives. FSU scored touchdowns on its first drive of both halves against Duquesne, at Louisville and against Boston College and also made a field goal to open the second half against LSU.
