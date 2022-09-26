Head coach Mike Norvell talks 4-0 start, Seminoles vs. Wake Forest

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell addressed the media today ahead of this weekend's matchup against the no. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Coming off a late-night romp against the Boston College Eagles (44-14) Norvell had this to say “I mean, I’m proud of this team. That’s what I care about. For us, you know, are we approaching each day to go out there and maximize what we have in front of us.”

The Seminoles are a 6-point favorite heading into the week but the challenge this weekend however might not be the Demon Deacons. There is a major storm headed towards Tallahassee that is projected to make landfall on Friday and there are questions if the game will be postponed.

When asked about the possibility of the game being moved or canceled he said his team will be prepared to play but that the administration ultimately makes that decision.

“Michael Alford has been in conversations and the administration and the university has been in conversations with the ACC last night about having alternate plans ready. It’s something we talked to the team about last night that we were going to make sure, you know, nobody knows exactly what is going to occur as the week goes on but we are prepping for this game and we will have plans in place.”

Four different receivers through four different games have seemingly taken over the game and shined in the spotlight. When asked about the mindset that all of his receivers had Norvell elaborated on the type of players they want.

“We want guys that truly inspire to be their best in all they do. Playing receiver you never know how many opportunities you're gonna get but every play you have an opportunity to make an impact. That's what I love in the way that our guys are approaching each game and each rep.”

On quarterback Jordan Travis’ play during Boston College, he had this to say:

“(He) Did a great job and I touched on it just after the game, it was impressive just to see him get to Wednesday and he was very very limited on Tuesday. He was getting so, he got treatment so much from last week and all the way up and when I saw him out there Wednesday moving around and even though he was not full go but I felt very confident” adding that, “To go in and play the way he did speaks volumes to the preparation that he’s putting in.”

Wide receiver Darion Williamson had a break-out half against Boston College before going down with an injury which isn't surprising given the way he’s been practicing.

“Each experience allows you to build confidence and you know we’ve all watched it in practice even though he’s been limited in his availability, you know, we talked about that earlier in the season but to see him do that on game day and really in one half I think he had five catches for almost 100 yards...coming out of the weekend we will see how he progresses throughout this week I’m hopeful for him to be able to be available.”

As for Wake Forest, Norvell was complimentary.

“The character that he (Dave Clawson) has is what shows up in this football team. They are very on point in all aspects you need to be on point to win games. They are opportunistic defensively, I think 34 out of the last 36 games they created takeaways. Unbelievable effort great technique great fundamentals playmakers when they get the opportunity to get the ball in their hands offensively they’re going to attack the defense.”

Norvell’s full interview can be seen below: