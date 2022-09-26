No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football is prepping to take on the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium, just the second time in series history that both teams are ranked.

While both teams are approaching the work week as usual, officials are monitoring the status of Hurricane Ian, which became a Category 1 storm in the last 24 hours. Currently on a trajectory to affect the west coast of Florida (namely the Fort Myers and Tampa area), there also remains a threat in the panhandle with some models having the cone passing through the area.

The latest advisory for #Ian just came in. We are tracking the storm around the clock and posting or streaming the latest updates on the 10TampaBay app and on https://t.co/kKT0lKjGAY. #tropics pic.twitter.com/lmH7jwyA4O — Grant Gilmore WTSP (@GrantWTSP) September 26, 2022

Earlier today, FSU head coach Mike Norvell said that the school was keeping tabs on the information, with athletic director Michael Alford issuing the following statement:

“Nothing has changed right now in terms of the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for our football game with Wake Forest on Saturday. We are closely monitoring the projections regarding the hurricane and will be in constant contact with both local and state officials as well as the administration at Wake Forest and the Atlantic Coast Conference. As always, the safety of the student-athletes, game staff and fans will be our top priority.”

No. 23 FSU is set to play No. 22 Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the game to be broadcast on ABC.