No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football is prepping to take on the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium, just the second time in series history that both teams are ranked.

While both teams are approaching the work week as usual, officials are monitoring the status of Hurricane Ian, which became a Category 1 storm in the last 24 hours. Currently on a trajectory to affect the west coast of Florida (namely the Fort Myers and Tampa area), there also remains a threat in the panhandle with some models having the cone passing through the area.

FSU athletic director Michael Alford says after consulting with officials, the school remains confident in safely hosting the game, issuing the following statement:

“Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time. We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”

Florida State has canceled classes this week out of precaution:

Classes Canceled Tuesday-Friday, Campus Closed for Business Thursday-Friday Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30. Out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of the area if they so choose. Campus will remain open and operational Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Sept. 28. Campus will close for business Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. Deans and Vice Presidents will provide guidance to faculty and staff for their respective colleges and divisions. As the University will continue to provide services to our students, staff should consult with their supervisors to determine their department’s needs. A communication will follow from the Office of Human Resources regarding an accelerated time entry and payroll processing schedule, and guidance for employees designated as essential personnel. FSU is prepared to support students throughout the storm. To the extent possible, the University will continue to provide on campus services, including dining, for our students throughout the closure. On-campus residence halls will remain open for current residential students. Students are encouraged to discuss possible travel plans with family and friends. Please continue to monitor the latest weather information from the National Weather Service or other official weather sources for information outside the Tallahassee area. Students who choose to stay in Tallahassee will be advised via the FSU Alert system to follow a “shelter in place” protocol during the storm. That is, stay indoors, away from doors and windows, during the storm. Box meals will be delivered to the residence halls before the storm. An “All Clear” message will be issued when conditions improve after the storm has passed. Continue to monitor alerts.fsu.edu for updates. The university is expected to resume classes and normal business operations on Monday, Oct. 4. FSU HOMECOMING The FSU Alumni Association has postponed this week’s events and activities associated with Homecoming between Thursday, Sept. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 2, until April 2023, including Friday’s parade. Student Affairs is working to move some student-oriented Homecoming events to Friday, Sept. 30, in addition to Homecoming Live scheduled at 8 p.m. The FSU-Wake Forest football game in Doak Campbell Stadium is anticipated to be held as scheduled. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Please check alerts.fsu.edu and FSU’s social media accounts regularly for updates. (Posted 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022)

No. 23 FSU is set to play No. 22 Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the game to be broadcast on ABC.