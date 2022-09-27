Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 7-point favorite against a Demon Deacon team that took the Clemson Tigers to two overtimes while eventually losing 45-51 at home.

Florida State holds the series at 30-3 but currently is on a two-game losing streak and looks to break that slump and bolster their record to 5-0 before another potential top-25 matchup the following week.

Some notes from Seminoles.com:

No. 23 Florida State hosts No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon as the teams will meet as ranked opponents for only the second time in series history. The Seminoles are 9-3 in their last 12 games, including a 6-2 mark in their last eight ACC contests. FSU is 4-0 to start the season and 2-0 in the ACC, both for the first time since 2015, and is the second program in ACC history to start a season 4-0 one year after starting at least 0-4. Virginia began 1983 4-0 after an 0-5 start in 1982. Florida State is one of two programs nationally with three wins over P5 opponents in 2022. The Seminoles are the only undefeated team in the state of Florida. This is the 10th season since 1993 FSU has been the last undefeated team in the state, the most among all Florida schools. FSU leads the ACC in total offense, rushing offense and passing yards per completion. Its average of 15.4 yards per completion is 7th in the country, while its 226.8 rushing yards per game ranks 13th and its 503.8 yards of total offense per game ranks 15th nationally. The Seminoles are allowing an average of 1.25 sacks per game, 2nd-lowest in the ACC, and have not allowed a sack in two of their four games this season. Florida State has 14 games without allowing a sack in the last 10 years, including two each in 2021 and 2022, and four games into a season are the fewest needed to reach multiple games without allowing a sack in that span. Florida State’s defense ranks 1st in the ACC and 16th in the country in passing defense, holding opponents to an average of 165.8 yards per game through the air. FSU also ranks 3rd in the ACC and 28th nationally allowing an average of 310.5 yards of total offense per game and 3rd in the ACC with a 3rd-down conversion percentage allowed of 31.2 and with four fumble recoveries.

The weather will be a major factor in whether or not this game will be played but as of today, the game is still planned as scheduled.

Date

Saturday, October 1

Time

3:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC

Stream

ABC, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

