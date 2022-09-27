FSU announces game vs. Florida already sold out

For the first time in series history, Florida State Seminoles football and the Florida Gators will face off on a Friday night.

And two months ahead of the matchup, FSU has announced the game has already sold out.

It’s the second home game this season to fully sell out, with last week’s matchup vs. the Boston College Eagles haven been the first since 2015 and first under Doak Campbell Stadium’s new capacity.

No. 22/23 FSU (4-0, 2-0 ACC) made its debut this week in the USA Today Coaches and AP polls, while Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC) stumbled out of the rankings following a loss to Tennessee.

