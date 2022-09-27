Florida State’s Greedy Vance and Azareye’h Thomas talk Boston College, preview Wake Forest.

Coming off a 44-14 win last weekend over the Boston College Eagles, the Florida State Seminoles look to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for a top-25 matchup this Saturday at home. Defensive backs Greedy Vance and Azareye’h Thomas spoke about the victory and also previewed what they expect from Wake Forest.

Greedy Vance

Greedy Vance had an impressive interception (the first one of his collegiate career) last weekend against the Eagles that drew a swarmed celebration from his teammates on the sideline. When asked about how that felt and how it came about he said, “I think it’s really unexplainable (my) first career interception. It was really exciting especially when I got to the sideline with my teammates coming and gathering around me. Our coaches were just telling us to trust a little hot technique that we have, I kept my eyes on the quarterback, the ball came to me, the blitz got there, Jammie (Robinson) got his hand on it so I got a chance to make a play on the ball.”

When asked about defending Wake’s receivers and what he expects from them he said, “Really high tempo, really disciplined, really patient, don’t make no mistakes, they kinda just rely on the defense to make a mistake. I feel like if we kinda make them play to our tempo which is kinda fast we’ll be able to keep up with theirs and just play fast and aggressive we will give them our best shot.”

Vance’s full interview can be seen below:

Azareye’h Thomas

Thomas has seen game time against Duquesne and Boston College. In the win over Boston College, he graded out 70.1 overall per pff.com, the highest being in run defense and tackling (77.8, 77.0) and when asked about how it felt to be out in front of a sold-out crowd he said, “It felt great. Through like the whole process I was just staying patient. I was just waiting for my time to come and it came and then I was prepared so, yes sir I felt great getting out there.”

When asked about being able to put meaningful snaps on film he said that he just tried to be himself and nothing else. “I mean, just go out there and play football really, like just go out and don’t try to be nothing else other than myself. Alignment, assignment, and just play my game so really it just came down to that.”

Thomas’ confidence shined throughout his interview although he does respect the challenge in front of him. “We’re very confident because we know the work we put in. When you put in the work you don’t gotta go out there and fear something happening because you prepared the right way.” He also mentioned how well they are coached, “I mean they’re a well-coached team and I feel like they’re a great team. I’m not gonna say, I’m not gonna sit up here and lie so I feel like they’re a well-coached team.” Adding that the mindset his team needs is all about execution. “Really just executing our plan, just playing our ball and the ball that we’ve been playing that got us here, just being even better.”

Thomas’ full interview can be seen below: