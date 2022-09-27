Survey: How do you feel about FSU after 4-0 start?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in nearly a decade, having begun 4-0 (2-0 ACC) for the first time since 2015.

No. 23 FSU is just the second team in ACC history to go 4-0 following a 0-4 start the previous year (1983 Virginia) utilizing elevated depth and talent to put together one of the conference and country’s best offense and defenses.

Per FSU Sports Info, FSU leads the ACC in total offense, rushing offense and passing yards per completion. Its average of 15.4 yards per completion is 7th in the country, while its 226.8 rushing yards per game ranks 13th and its 503.8 yards of total offense per game ranks 15th nationally.

Florida State’s defense ranks 1st in the ACC and 16th in the country in passing defense, holding opponents to an average of 165.8 yards per game through the air. FSU also ranks 3rd in the ACC and 28th nationally allowing an average of 310.5 yards of total offense per game and 3rd in the ACC with a 3rd-down conversion percentage allowed of 31.2 and with four fumble recoveries.

As FSU prepares for the next step of its season, we wanted to check-in and see how Florida State fans are feeling at this point in the year.

How confident are you in the direction of Florida State under Mike Norvell?

What is the most likely record for FSU vs. No. 22 Wake, No. 10 NC State, No. 5 Clemson: 3-0, 2-1, 1-2, 0-3

Who has been more impressive: FSU’s receivers or running backs?

What is the hardest game left on FSU’s schedule: NC State Wolfpack, Clemson Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Syracuse Orange or Florida Gators?