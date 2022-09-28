The Florida State Seminoles offensive line once again helped guide the football team to victory over the weekend. Florida State pulled out their fourth win of their young and still undefeated season against Boston College. This past week’s game was the second in a row without the Seminole’s starting left tackle Robert Scott. Veteran Darius Washington continue to step in at the tackle spot.

After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances.

Florida State offensive line grades

FSU Offensive Line Grades through Sept. 24 Player Duquense Run Blocking Duquense Pass Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Louisville Run Blocking Louisville Pass Blocking Boston College Run Blocking Boston College Pass Blocking Average Run Score Average Pass Score Player Duquense Run Blocking Duquense Pass Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Louisville Run Blocking Louisville Pass Blocking Boston College Run Blocking Boston College Pass Blocking Average Run Score Average Pass Score Julian Armella 52.7 77.6 - - - - 52.3 22.1 52.5 49.9 Kanaya Charlton 57.1 69.8 - - - - - - 57.1 69.8 Bryson Estes 65.4 55.1 - - - - 70.8 76.9 68.1 66.0 D'Mitri Emmanuel 73.5 36.9 61.6 28.4 77.3 70.5 51.0 70.6 65.9 51.6 Dillan Gibbons 64.3 79.3 55 53.3 61.8 59.7 66.8 85.1 62.0 69.4 Bless Harris 56.7 47 - - - - - - 56.7 47.0 Zane Herring 64.9 76.6 - - - - 59.6 0.0 62.3 38.3 Daughtry Richardson 57.9 70.1 - - - - - - 57.9 70.1 Thomas Shrader 64.9 0 - - - - - - 64.9 0.0 Robert Scott 80.8 62 52.2 73.9 59.8 42.2 - - 64.3 59.4 Maurice Smith - - 60.2 59.5 66.1 79.7 65.9 73.1 64.1 70.8 David Stickle 65.6 75.1 - - - - 59.4 35.1 62.5 55.1 Jazston Turnetine 71.8 86.8 51.9 76.5 53.8 38.4 66.7 36.9 61.1 59.7 Darius Washington 58.6 73.7 - - 55.4 79.6 47.9 82.8 54.0 78.7 Lloyd Willis 61.8 67.7 - - - - 58.0 76.3 59.9 72.0

PFF is not a perfect scoring system. The graders cannot be 100% of the assignments on each play.

PFF CFB Scale: 90-100 Elite, 85-89 All-Conference, 70-84 Starter, 60-69 Backup, <60 replaceable

Grades for Julian Armella, Bryson Estes, etc should be viewed with the mindset that both run and passing block opportunities were less than 10 attempts each.

Maurice Smith is growing into a dependable center.

This is the second straight poor pass blocking game from Turnetine. The South Carolina transfer is getting beat on speed rushes. He turns his hips too soon instead of trying to stay between his defender and the quarterback. Turnetine still needs a large amount of coaching for a fifth year senior.

When Robert Scott returns from injury, Darius Washington could push Turnetine to the bench. Washington by the numbers has had two great games pass blocking.

Armella and Willis showed nice athleticism in their limited snaps. Willis picked up solid grades in his backup opportunities. Armella showed you his upside, he is raw but on the right track.

PFF (Pro Football Focus) is a sports analytic company that focuses on thorough analysis of the National Football League(NFL) and NCAA Division-1 football in the United States. PFF produces 0–100 Player Grades and a range of advanced statistics for teams and players by watching, charting, and grading every player on every play in every game both at the NFL and FBS level.