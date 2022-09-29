Noles News: Football’s biggest test of the season is two days away

Recruiting

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis came into the season as the projected No.4 or No.5 signal caller in the ACC by many media outlets. He’s now considered one of the biggest storylines of the 2022 season, with improvements in his accuracy and overall maturity.

"I think Jordan Travis is the most improved player in college football and it's not even close." @TomLuginbill on @FSUFootball's QB

Is FSU a QB factory?

9 yrs ago to the day: Jameis Winston to Kenny Shaw.



Incredible play in an unbelievable season (that team is still underrated).



Incredible play in an unbelievable season (that team is still underrated).

Former Seminoles defensive back Bryant McFadden hosted the Noles “Sod Talk” earlier this week to speak with current Giant and former Seminole Graham Gano.

This week's features @GrahamGano, the 2008 Lou Groza Award winner who is in his 14th NFL season & third with the @Giants in 2022



: https://t.co/OIIFAw1GTi#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 28, 2022

The Seminoles winning energy is slowly growing back into the garnet and gold culture, currently seen as a real threat in the ACC for the first time in a few years.

Redshirt freshman Patrick Payton is in the long list of young studs for the Noles, making an early impact this season with his first career sack against Boston College. He joined Jeff Culhane after Wednesday’s practice to talk about his growth with the Seminoles and he fits into the system.

"Every time I step on the field, I just try to get better in everything I do."



The birthday guy @PatPayton6 joins @jeffculhane for today's practice report#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/DNNCo72305 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 28, 2022

FSU’s Wyatt Rector is a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, rewarded to premier scholar-athletes in every college conference.

Congrats to the 2022 #CampbellTrophy Semifinalists from @ACCFootball!



These 10 outstanding men are among 156 semifinalists for college football’s premier scholar-athlete award



See the full list: https://t.co/zhyagJ1iqu pic.twitter.com/P2KS5Y6R2A — Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) September 28, 2022

A couple Noles in the Pros made game changing plays yet again last weekend, including Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, Graham Gano, and Jameis Winston.

The Seminoles soccer team currently holds the No.1 offense in the country with 33 goals scored. They’re 7-0-2 on the season, riding a six game win streak.

FSU heads to Miami on Saturday for an ACC matchup against the Canes.

We are ready for more of this on Saturday in Miami!

Florida State basketball is just around the corner; television times and tip-off dates have been released.

The Noles held media day earlier this week, getting a first look at many newcomers in garnet and gold.

Look back at Monday's Media Day

The women’s team has also released their tip-off times and television networks for the 2022-23 season.

and have been added to our schedule!



Get organized and make plans to see us this season!



https://t.co/TyFgCQ4CFn#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/YNpT0XERyU — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) September 28, 2022

The Seminoles baseball team secured the commitment of a RHP pitcher last week. Vaughn will be a part of the Noles 2024 recruiting class.

Beyond bless to announce my commitment to Florida State University. I just want to thank God for everything he's given be and allowed me to do. — Rhett Vaughn

Florida State’s men’s tennis team is preparing for the ITA All-American Championship, which will take place this Saturday in Oklahoma.

Getting ready for the big stage

The Noles had two Top 10 finishers in the latest Folds of Honor Collegiate tour. The season