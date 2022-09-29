Entering the end of September, the 23rd ranked Florida State Seminoles are unbeaten and preparing to host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 3:30 p.m. EST, with the game set to be broadcast on ABC. Wake Forest is currently ranked one spot above the Seminoles and sits at 3-1, with victories over VMI, Vanderbilt, and Liberty prior to last weeks’ heartbreaking double-overtime loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Seminoles and Demon Deacons have met on the gridiron 39 times, with FSU holding a 30-8-1 series lead over Wake Forest. Wake is riding a two-game win streak in the series.

Prior to FSU joining the ACC, the schools met 10 times (9 of which were in Tallahassee), with the only tie in the series coming in the first matchup coming in 1956. Lee Corso carried the ball 15 times with a touchdown and was 5-of-8 passing in the game, which ended in a score of 14-14.

Star flanker Ron Sellers had himself a day in the 1968 matchup. Jingle-Joints turned in a record-shattering performance against the Demon Deacons in his senior season, totaling 14 receptions for 260 yards and 5 touchdowns. The latter two are still FSU single game receiving records today, but Sellers would set the single-game reception total with 16 against South Carolina that same season.

Between 1993 and 1997, the Seminoles absolutely steamrolled the Deacs. The closest margin of victory in that five-game stretch was 37 points, with the Seminoles topping the 50-point mark four of five times. Just sit back and enjoy some of these highlights:

The 1998 tilt didn’t come as easy for FSU. With QB Marcus Outzen starting his first game in lieu of the injured Chris Weinke, the 5th-ranked Seminoles survived a sloppy performance and defeated Wake Forest by 17. Though RB Travis Minor eclipsed 100 yards and added two touchdowns, the Seminoles offense gave up four turnovers and six 3-and-outs. The defense ruled the day, holding the Deacs to minus-30 rushing yards and owning the air, thanks to Mario Edwards’ record-setting 4 interception performance.

In 2000, the Seminole passing game was on full display in Winston Salem. Chris Weinke threw for over 300 yards and five touchdowns, three to Snoop Minnis and two to Anquan Boldin, to lead FSU to a 35-6 victory. Unfortunately, the top four running backs suffered injuries in the game as the Seminoles jockeyed for BCS position.

November 11, 2006. A cold, damp night that will always represent a low point for Florida State football. Wake Forest completely dismantled the Seminoles, becoming the first school to shut out a FSU team led by Bobby Bowden in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles committed four turnovers and only mustered 139 total yards against a fierce Deacs defense, among whom was my middle school teammate in Colorado, Chip Vaughn. Yours truly was there until the bitter end, with a week-long chest cold the only thing to show for it. The silver lining? The ugly loss spelled the end for offensive coordinator Jeff Bowden, ushering in Jimbo Fisher’s time in Tallahassee the next season.

Speaking of Jimbo Fisher, his 2012, 2013, and 2014 teams did their best mid-90’s impressions against Wake Forest. In those three contests, FSU outscored the Demon Deacons 154-6. Again, just sit back and enjoy the ride:

Year-By-Year Results

1956: Florida State 14, Wake Forest 14

1958: Florida State 27, Wake Forest 24

1959: Wake Forest 22, Florida State 20

1960: Florida State 14, Wake Forest 6

1963: Florida State 35, Wake Forest 0

1965: Florida State 35, Wake Forest 0

1966: Florida State 28, Wake Forest 0

1968: Florida State 42, Wake Forest 24

1970: Florida State 19, Wake Forest 14

1973: Wake Forest 9, Florida State 7

1992: Florida State 35, Wake Forest 7

1993: Florida State 54, Wake Forest 0

1994: Florida State 56, Wake Forest 14

1995: Florida State 72, Wake Forest 13

1996: Florida State 44, Wake Forest 7

1997: Florida State 58, Wake Forest 7

1998: Florida State 24, Wake Forest 7

1999: Florida State 33, Wake Forest 10

2000: Florida State 35, Wake Forest 6

2001: Florida State 48, Wake Forest 24

2002: Florida State 34, Wake Forest 21

2003: Florida State 48, Wake Forest 24

2004: Florida State 20, Wake Forest 17

2005: Florida State 41, Wake Forest 24

2006: Wake Forest 30, Florida State 0

2007: Wake Forest 24, Florida State 21

2008: Wake Forest 12, Florida State 3

2009: Florida State 41, Wake Forest 28

2010: Florida State 31, Wake Forest 0

2011: Wake Forest 35, Florida State 30

2012: Florida State 52, Wake Forest 0

2013: Florida State 59, Wake Forest 3

2014: Florida State 43, Wake Forest 3

2015: Florida State 24, Wake Forest 16

2016: Florida State 17, Wake Forest 6

2017: Florida State 26, Wake Forest 19

2018: Florida State 38, Wake Forest 17

2019: Wake Forest 22, Florida State 20

2021: Wake Forest 35, Florida State 14