Survey results: Gauging FSU after undefeated start

Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in nearly a decade, having begun 4-0 (2-0 ACC) for the first time since 2015.

Now ranked No. 23 in the country, FSU faces off against No. 23 Wake Forest this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium. According to DraftKings, FSU is a 7-point favorite over the Demon Deacons.

As FSU prepares for the next step of its season, we wanted to check-in and see how Florida State fans are feeling at this point in the year.

How confident are you in the direction of Florida State under Mike Norvell?

52 percent of you are extremely confident in the direction of the program, with 96% of responders overall expressing positive feelings.

MissouriNole: “I’m extremely confident in Norvell because he fixed a really bad culture and the kids believe in him. If you set the tone of your program, recruiting and wins will follow along. I expect many of the fruits of this season will show up more in ‘24 than ‘23 recruiting but you’ll 100% see some GOOD transfers coming here next year.”

What is the most likely record for FSU vs. No. 22 Wake, No. 10 NC State and No. 5 Clemson?

That confidence is transferring over to the prediction for the Seminoles over the next 3 games, with 54 percent going with some realistic optimism and saying 2-1 is the most likely record. Interestingly, only 3% think FSU ends the stretch undefeated.

GolferNole: “I’m going with 1-2. I think Wake comes into this game not wanting to play it because they think the hurricane is on top of Tallahassee for some reason. NCST defensively is for real. Clemson looks like they’re starting to click again. I DO think all 3 are winnable, but we need to play at a certain level all 4 quarters to do that, and I’m not sure we’re there yet.”

Who has been more impressive: FSU’s receivers or running backs?

A very, very close question, with FSU’s receivers ending up with 63 percent of the vote after a big start to the season. Through four games, a different receiver has led the Seminoles in receiving.

Unconquered_09: “I’m more impressed with our WR corps than RB’s only because I (like most people) expected our RBs to be really good (and they havent failed to impress), but the WRs have looked fantastic so far.”

JustMeHere: “I thought that the RB were a very solid unit on this team but after the last couple of games I am leaning towards the WR group being just as solid if not a tad better.”

Clemson by and far the most popular answer here, with 64 percent saying the Tigers present the biggest challenge moving forward. Florida and Miami combined only took home 5% of the vote.

Gators4def: “Clemson. They’ve recruited well for awhile now so talent for talent, they should be the toughest team.”

IseeyouPT: “Clemson might be tougher, but NC State on the road scares me more.”