FSU offering free tickets to Florida residents

No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football is taking on the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It’s just the second time in series history that both teams enter into the matchup ranked — the first of three straight ranked matchups (No. 10 NC State, No. 5 Clemson) that the Seminoles will face.

The game was briefly in question at the beginning of the week due to Hurricane Ian, but models and projections helped reassure the ACC and Florida State that holding the game was not only viable, but safe to do so.

On Thursday, athletic director Michael Alford issued a statement re-emphasizing that the game is good to go as scheduled, on top of announcing that all Florida residents will be able to claim up to four free tickets to the content.

“Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with all those impacted by Hurricane Ian. We have conducted another operational briefing today and have been in regular communication with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Wake Forest’s administration. As of now, there is no change in plans to host Saturday’s football game with the existing 3:30 p.m. kickoff time. We are making tickets available to Saturday’s football game to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian. Floridians can claim up to four tickets courtesy of Florida State Athletics by showing their state of Florida ID at the Dick Howser Ticket Office (baseball stadium) on Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m.”

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Notes