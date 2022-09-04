Gameday Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers

The eyes of the nation will be on The Florida State Seminoles and the LSU Tigers as they meet for the first time since 1991, in Brian Kelly’s debut as the Tigers head coach.

With a 7:30pm kickoff time under the lights of the Superdome, both once proud programs who have been struggling as of late will be trying to prove they are heading in the right direction, and back towards relevancy in college football.

Florida State is 7-2 all-time against the Tigers and have won four straight over LSU dating back to a 40-35 win in Tiger Stadium in 1983.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 4-point underdog with an over/under of 49.5.

Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers Game Threads:

HOW TO WATCH:

ABC Network @ 7:30pm

STREAM:

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

LISTEN:

Seminole Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Florida State notes via Seminoles.com

Florida State travels to New Orleans to face LSU in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff on Sunday night after opening its season with a 47-7 victory over Duquesne in Week 0. The 40-point victory was FSU’s largest margin in a season opener since defeating Texas State 59-16 in 2015.

The Seminoles are 15-4 (.789) all-time in the state of Louisiana. That record includes an 8-2 (.800) mark in New Orleans, where FSU won its 1999 national championship with a 46-29 win over Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl.

Florida State produced three 100-yard rushers in the same game for the first time in program history vs. Duquesne. Treshaun Ward paced the group with a career-high 127 yards and a career-best two touchdowns, while Trey Benson rushed for a career-high 105 yards and one touchdown and Lawrance Toafili posted 101 yards and one score for the second 100-yard game of his career.

FSU is the first ACC school to have three 100-yard rushers in the same game since Clemson reached that mark on Nov. 3, 2018, vs. Louisville.

The Seminoles rushed for 406 yards and passed for 232 yards in the win over Duquesne, only the fifth 400-200 game in program history and the first since Oct. 14, 1995, vs. Wake Forest. In records dating back to 2000 via Sports Reference, it was the eighth time an ACC eam rushed for at least 400 yards and passed for at least 200 yards in the same game and the first since Dec. 12, 2020, when North Carolina eclipsed those benchmarks at Miami.

FSU gained 638 yards of total offense with 33 first down vs. Duquesne, the program’s most in a game since gaining 654 total yards and earning 33 first downs in a 45-14 win at Syracuse on Nov. 19, 2016.

Florida State extended its streak to 39 consecutive successful Red Zone trips, the longest active streak in the nation, with a perfect 7-for-7 in the Red Zone vs. Duquesne. The streak stretches back to Sept. 25, 2021, vs. Louisville.

FSU’s Red Zone streak is the 2nd-longest in the ACC in records dating back to 2004, trailing only Florida State’s 2013 national championship team that had 48 straight conversions. Among ACC teams since 2004 with at least 31 straight conversions, Florida State’s average of 6.0 points per Red Zone trip during the streak trails only the 2013 FSU team that averaged 6.3 points per Red Zone trip.

Florida State held Duquesne to 164 yards of total offense, the lowest total by an opponent since Nov. 11, 2016, when the Seminoles held Boston College to 146 total yards. FSU outgained Duquesne by 474 yards, the highest margin in a game for the Seminoles since Sept. 15, 2012, when they outgained Wake Forest 612-126.

LSU Tigers notes via Seminoles.com

This is the first meeting between LSU and Florida State since 1991 when the then-No.1 Seminoles posted a 27-16 win in Tiger Stadium. Since that game in 1991, LSU and Florida State have combined to win six national titles (LSU – 2003, 2007, 2019; Florida State – 1993, 1999, 2013).

LSU is 2-7 all-time against the Seminoles with the victories coming in the 1968 Peach Bowl (31-27) and 1982 (55-21) in Tiger Stadium. Florida State has won four-straight over LSU dating back to a 40-35 win in Tiger Stadium in 1983.

LSU opens the Brian Kelly era coming off a 6-7 season a year ago. It marked the first losing record for the Tigers since 1999 when LSU went 3-8. LSU won at least eight games in each season from 2000-2019, at the time the longest streak in college football.

First-year LSU coaches are 6-5-1 in their opening game as head coach of the Tigers – a stretch that goes back to the beginning of the SEC era. LSU’s last three head coaches all won their first game with the Tigers (Nick Saban def. Western Carolina, 58-0, in 2000; Les Miles def. Arizona State, 35-31, in 2005; and Ed Orgeron def. Missouri, 42-7, in 2016).

The Florida State contest will mark LSU’s fifth Sunday game in school history and the first since a 33-17 win over Miami (Fla.) in the 2018 season opener in Arlington, Texas. LSU is 3-1 all-time in Sunday games with the lone loss coming at Virginia Tech in the 2002 season-opener.

LSU will make its first trip to the Superdome since beating Clemson, 42-25, in the national championship game in January of 2020. LSU is 14-5 all-time in games played in the Superdome, which also includes a 10-2 mark in regular season games. LSU’s last regular-season game in the Superdome came in the 2017 season-opener, a 27-0 win over BYU. That game was originally scheduled for Houston, but was moved to New Orleans the week of the game due to severe flooding in southeast Texas.

LSU’s roster features 45 returning letter winners (24 offense, 21 defense) along with 16 transfers who started at their previous school. LSU’s roster also includes 28 players who have started at least one game in their career with the Tigers. LB Micah Baskerville (21), DE Ali Gaye (14) and DE BJ Ojulari (13) have the most LSU starts among players on the roster.

LSU will feature a new starting quarterback for the third straight year. Myles Brennan started the 2020 season-opener against Mississippi State, while Max Johnson opened at the position last year against UCLA. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow was the last LSU QB to start back-toback season-openers for the Tigers (2018-19).

Junior WR Kayshon Boutte, a preseason AllAmerica selection, returns to the lineup after missing the final seven games last year with an injury. In 16 career games (11 starts), Boutte has caught 83 passes for 1,244 yards and 14 TDs. Boutte set the SEC record for receiving yards in a game with 308 on 14 receptions as a freshman against Ole Miss in 2020. Boutte ranks No. 4 in LSU history in receiving yards per game with 77.8 a contest.

