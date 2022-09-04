First quarter game thread: Florida State Noles vs. LSU Tigers

The Florida State Seminoles and the LSU Tigers.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 3-point underdog with an over/under of 49.5.

Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers Game Threads:

HOW TO WATCH:

ABC Network @ 7:30pm

STREAM:

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

LISTEN:

Seminole Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Florida State notes via Seminoles.com

Florida State travels to New Orleans to face LSU in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff on Sunday night after opening its season with a 47-7 victory over Duquesne in Week 0. The 40-point victory was FSU’s largest margin in a season opener since defeating Texas State 59-16 in 2015.

The Seminoles are 15-4 (.789) all-time in the state of Louisiana. That record includes an 8-2 (.800) mark in New Orleans, where FSU won its 1999 national championship with a 46-29 win over Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl.

Florida State produced three 100-yard rushers in the same game for the first time in program history vs. Duquesne. Treshaun Ward paced the group with a career-high 127 yards and a career-best two touchdowns, while Trey Benson rushed for a career-high 105 yards and one touchdown and Lawrance Toafili posted 101 yards and one score for the second 100-yard game of his career.

FSU is the first ACC school to have three 100-yard rushers in the same game since Clemson reached that mark on Nov. 3, 2018, vs. Louisville.

The Seminoles rushed for 406 yards and passed for 232 yards in the win over Duquesne, only the fifth 400-200 game in program history and the first since Oct. 14, 1995, vs. Wake Forest. In records dating back to 2000 via Sports Reference, it was the eighth time an ACC yeam rushed for at least 400 yards and passed for at least 200 yards in the same game and the first since Dec. 12, 2020, when North Carolina eclipsed those benchmarks at Miami.

FSU gained 638 yards of total offense with 33 first down vs. Duquesne, the program’s most in a game since gaining 654 total yards and earning 33 first downs in a 45-14 win at Syracuse on Nov. 19, 2016.

Florida State extended its streak to 39 consecutive successful Red Zone trips, the longest active streak in the nation, with a perfect 7-for-7 in the Red Zone vs. Duquesne. The streak stretches back to Sept. 25, 2021, vs. Louisville.

FSU’s Red Zone streak is the 2nd-longest in the ACC in records dating back to 2004, trailing only Florida State’s 2013 national championship team that had 48 straight conversions. Among ACC teams since 2004 with at least 31 straight conversions, Florida State’s average of 6.0 points per Red Zone trip during the streak trails only the 2013 FSU team that averaged 6.3 points per Red Zone trip.

Florida State held Duquesne to 164 yards of total offense, the lowest total by an opponent since Nov. 11, 2016, when the Seminoles held Boston College to 146 total yards. FSU outgained Duquesne by 474 yards, the highest margin in a game for the Seminoles since Sept. 15, 2012, when they outgained Wake Forest 612-126.

