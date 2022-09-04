 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Second quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs LSU Tigers

Florida State is 7-2 all-time against the Tigers and have won four-straight over LSU dating back to 1983

By FrankDNole
/ new

Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers Game Threads:

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 3-point underdog with an over/under of 49.5.

Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

——

HOW TO WATCH:

ABC Network @ 7:30pm

STREAM:

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

LISTEN:

Seminole Radio Network

