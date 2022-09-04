 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fourth quarter game thread: FSU ‘Noles vs LSU Tigers

Florida State Football has produced 46 First-Round NFL Draft picks which is the 10th-most all-time

By FrankDNole
/ new
NCAA Football: Florida State at Louisiana State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 3-point underdog with an over/under of 49.5.

Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...