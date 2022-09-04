 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FSU announces uniform combination for sold-out showdown in New Orleans

The Seminoles opt for Garnet and Gold as they take the field in the Superdome

By Tommy Mire
NCAA Football: Duquesne at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State Seminoles football took a trip to the Crescent City for a sold-out show down against the LSU Tigers on September, 4th. After coming off a 47-7 victory in their season opener. the ‘Noles head into the Caesars Superdome as 4-point underdogs and look to head back to Tallahassee on top to start their season 2-0 with a win.

Ahead of the matchup, FSU announced its uniform along with a new Nike prototype cleat, opting for a Garnet and Gold combo to kick off game two of the 2022 season:

FSU has worn several combinations under head coach Mike Norvell — all-garnet, all-white, black and garnet, white on garnet, traditional away, and traditional home.

Florida State vs LSU games notes via Seminoles.com

  • Florida State is 7-2 all-time against LSU, including a 6-1 mark in the state of Louisiana. This will be the first of two games against the Tigers, with the teams playing in 2023 in Orlando.
  • FSU is 15-4 in the state of Louisiana.
  • Last week against Duquesne, FSU had three players rush for over 100 yards for the first time in school history.
  • FSU’s 638 total yards, 33 first downs, 406 rushing yards, and 164 total yards allowed were the best since the 2016 season
  • FSU passed for 232 yards, just the fifth 400 rushing-200 passing game in school history and first since 1995
  • Quarterback Jordan Travis ran for one of FSU’s six rushing touchdowns. He is FSU’s career leader among quarterbacks in rushing yards (1,328) and rush touchdowns (18).

