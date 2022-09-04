FSU announces uniform combination for sold-out showdown in New Orleans

Florida State Seminoles football took a trip to the Crescent City for a sold-out show down against the LSU Tigers on September, 4th. After coming off a 47-7 victory in their season opener. the ‘Noles head into the Caesars Superdome as 4-point underdogs and look to head back to Tallahassee on top to start their season 2-0 with a win.

Ahead of the matchup, FSU announced its uniform along with a new Nike prototype cleat, opting for a Garnet and Gold combo to kick off game two of the 2022 season:

Rocking the Sunday night in the Superdome! One of only 9 schools to have them for this weekend#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/T2YOhN03KK — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 2, 2022

FSU has worn several combinations under head coach Mike Norvell — all-garnet, all-white, black and garnet, white on garnet, traditional away, and traditional home.

