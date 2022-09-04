Pregame notes: FSU vs. LSU in New Orleans

Florida State Seminoles football took a trip to the Crescent City for a sold-out show down against the LSU Tigers on September, 4th. After coming off a 47-7 victory in their season opener. the ‘Noles head into the Caesars Superdome as 4.0 point underdogs and look to head back to Tallahassee on top to start their season 2-0 with a win.

Head coach Mike Norvell mentioned earlier this week that linebacker Amari Gainer could be unavailable tonight.

Offensive lineman Bless Harris was seen on the field with his right arm in a sling and likely will not participate in tonight’s matchup.

Stay tuned for updates and pre-game notes here in New Orleans.

Florida State vs LSU games notes via Seminoles.com

Florida State is 7-2 all-time against LSU, including a 6-1 mark in the state of Louisiana. This will be the first of two games against the Tigers, with the teams playing in 2023 in Orlando.

FSU is 15-4 in the state of Louisiana.

Last week against Duquesne, FSU had three players rush for over 100 yards for the first time in school history.

FSU’s 638 total yards, 33 first downs, 406 rushing yards, and 164 total yards allowed were the best since the 2016 season

FSU passed for 232 yards, just the fifth 400 rushing-200 passing game in school history and first since 1995

Quarterback Jordan Travis ran for one of FSU’s six rushing touchdowns. He is FSU’s career leader among quarterbacks in rushing yards (1,328) and rush touchdowns (18).

Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers how to watch

Date

Sunday, September 4

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network