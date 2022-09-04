Quick hitter: Florida State beats LSU 24-23

The Florida State Seminoles improve to 2-0 on the season with a 24-23 win over the LSU Tigers, surviving a late scare thanks to a blocked extra point in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff game Sunday night.

Florida State fell behind quickly after two penalties and a long run handed LSU a 3-0 head start. From there, the Noles rattled off 17 straight points largely on the shoulders of Jordan Travis. FSU’s two big offensive plays both came from the combo Jordan Travis and Ontaria Wilson.

The first saw Wilson getting wide open following a reverse flea flicker for a 39-yard touchdown to take the 7-3 lead.

The second came late in the 3rd quarter as Wilson fought through defensive pass interference to make a one-handed grab for the score.

Both throws were part of an impressive night for Travis as he flashed with both his arm and his legs.

The defense largely held LSU’s offense in check outside of one, penalty-aided drive that allowed LSU to move within 7 to start the 4th quarter. The biggest killer was LSU QB Jayden Daniels scrambling, but the Noles held the rest of the Tigers in check.

The victory gives Florida State its first 2-0 start since 2016.