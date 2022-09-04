FSU vs. LSU: Halftime notes

Florida State Seminoles football is battling in New Orleans vs. the LSU Tigers in a matchup of two of the sport’s biggest names.

A back-and-forth game was expected and so far, the two teams have delivered, with the Seminoles holding a slight 7-3 lead over the Tigers.

FSU has missed a field goal and failed to convert a crucial fourth down that would’ve likely provided further points, but took the lead off an explosive 39-yard connection from Jordan Travis to Ontaria Wilson.

Defensively the Seminoles have held their own, getting punched in the mouth early but settling in, only allowing a field goal through two quarters — much of that success due to the performance of defensive end Jared Verse, who has been all over the field racking up a sack and a field goal block.

FSU has an opportunity to snag a win in New Orleans and take a major step forward as a program, but needs to make sure it executed when opportunities are presented in front of it.