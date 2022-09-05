Interviews: Ontaria Wilson, Shyheim Brown, Jordan Travis and Jared Verse speak on win against LSU

Florida State packed their bags for a weekend trip to the Bayou. The Seminoles were scheduled to play in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff against the LSU Tigers. It was an extremely important game for head coach Mike Norvell and his team to stamp their names in the ACC and continue the climb.

The Noles went into halftime with a 7-3 lead, but the hardest pill to swallow was that every little detail was in FSU’s favor in the first half. Fast forward 20 minutes and Florida State kept their foot on the gas, earning a 17-3 lead with 4:17 left in the third quarter. It was all Noles, all night, until the end of the third quarter where the Tigers scored their first touchdown.

LSU was moments away from pulling off an incredible upset, but Florida State escaped with the victory. They won 24-23 and went home with the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff trophy. It was a big win for Norvell and FSU, a win that should help them find success on and off the field moving forward.

The full interviews will be listed below:

Ontaria Wilson

Jordan Travis

Shyheim Brown

Jared Verse

