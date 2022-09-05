 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions to FSU’s win over LSU

A major win for Florida State vs. LSU in New Orleans

By Perry Kostidakis
Charles Mays

Florida State Seminoles football made a major statement on a national stage on Sunday, taking down the LSU Tigers 24-23 in an absolute thriller.

FSU stormed out to a 17-3 lead over the Tigers, but withstood a furious LSU comeback by blocking an extra point with no time remaining to secure the victory.

After the game, plenty of Florida State alum, recruits and national figures had takeaways from the Seminoles’ dramatic win — here’s a selection of some of them:

