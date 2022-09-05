Social media reactions to FSU’s win over LSU

Florida State Seminoles football made a major statement on a national stage on Sunday, taking down the LSU Tigers 24-23 in an absolute thriller.

FSU stormed out to a 17-3 lead over the Tigers, but withstood a furious LSU comeback by blocking an extra point with no time remaining to secure the victory.

After the game, plenty of Florida State alum, recruits and national figures had takeaways from the Seminoles’ dramatic win — here’s a selection of some of them:

I might pick my outfit out tonight for tomorrow like @CoachWh1p be doing… Im at the facility in a full FSU fit tomorrow



Yes I’m on one! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 5, 2022

Wow what a game!!!!!!! Go @FSUFootball!!!!!!!!! — Christian Ponder (@cponder7) September 5, 2022

FSU❗️❗️ — Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) September 5, 2022

— Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) September 5, 2022

It’s only right that’s how that game ends considering what this team has been through the last couple of years. Proud of my guys up in Tally — McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) September 5, 2022

2-0!!!!! — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) September 5, 2022

Blocked!!! — DeMarcus Walker (@livinglegend_44) September 5, 2022

WHAT A GAME! — Gabe Nabers (@gabe_nabers) September 5, 2022

Brian Kelly thinking I didn’t change my accent for this. pic.twitter.com/UivbiqUsua — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 5, 2022

We also pitched the ball on two plays in short yardage earlier in the game. https://t.co/pZB07hJ8MT — Derrick Brooks (@DBrooks55) September 5, 2022

FSU blocked the PAT the same way they blocked the FG earlier ... attacking the left side of the protection https://t.co/R6xx0oM9aZ — Richard Johnson (@RJ_Writes) September 5, 2022

Hutch win

FSU win — Jaden Jones (@JadenJones334) September 5, 2022

Aye @DerwinJames we back huh!? Lol — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 5, 2022

5⭐️ 2024 RB commit Kameron Davis has a message for Nole Nation: pic.twitter.com/NTTrp3ZwdO — MAX (@maxescarpio) September 4, 2022

NOLES WIN!!!! — Marvin Wilson (@marvinwilson21) September 5, 2022

Uh Oh we a problem again! #GoNoles — Nigel Bradham (@NigelBradham_13) September 5, 2022

LETSS GOOOOOO!!!!!!! — Jashaun Corbin (@Jashaun06) September 5, 2022

Go noles!!!! ⁦@Seminoles⁩ ⁦@FSUFootball⁩ nobody said it will be easy! I will take it!!! yessss we back!! pic.twitter.com/kj3fHEQgmg — leroy butler (@leap36) September 5, 2022

2020 in the meeting room @CoachAAtkins said “They better get us while we’re down cause we’re gonna be back very soon” — DevontayTaylor58 (@DevontayTaylor) September 5, 2022

I was just reminded by a great coach of mine. “ The most important point is the extra point” — Derrick Brooks (@DBrooks55) September 5, 2022

A game filled with so much drama an incredible college game that saw the Noles survive on a blocked extra point . ⁦@LSUfootball⁩ went on a spectacular 98 yard drive to score with 1 second left . However special teams of ⁦@FSUFootball⁩ gives them a 24-23 W . WOW! pic.twitter.com/iZeQf9t2E4 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) September 5, 2022

Impossible to overstate how loose FSU’s offense looks, they look like they’re just running drills — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) September 5, 2022

Can’t imagine how therapeutic this win must feel for Mike Norvell. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 5, 2022

Mike Norvell with a bit of Jim Valvano searching for somebody to celebrate with after the blocked XP. pic.twitter.com/gWDbe9Dz6i — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 5, 2022

YEEESSSSSSIIIIRRRRRRRRRR!!!! — Terance Mann (@terance_mann) September 5, 2022

Someone in the @FSUFootball football operation is responsible for recommending going after a pass rusher from FCS Albany named Jared Verse. That person shouldn’t pay for a single drink on Bourbon Street tonight. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 5, 2022

We been beating sec teams this ain’t nothing new. — Greg g5 Reid (@G5Takeover) September 5, 2022

Go Noles!! — Myron Rolle, MD (@MyronRolle) September 5, 2022

