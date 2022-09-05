TALLAHASSEE FL- Warning, this article will contain lots of Jordan Travis hype.

I had the privilege of getting to watch this Seminole squad practice about 20-25 times this off-season throughout spring and fall. Every week, every practice, every series, every rep I have seen Jordan Travis improve.

But this isn’t all about Jordan, I think this offense showed strides in the right direction. They need to be able to establish the run against talented fronts, Jordan cannot be the hero every single game he needs to be supported better.

What went right

I have to start with the player from last nights game, Jordan Travis. This was his signature moment on the big stage.

His composure and poise as a passer was the biggest thing that always stood-out to me. For a mobile QB who ran so much early in his career, he has gotten great at utilizing his legs to extend plays and look downfield.

Against LSU, he looked as poised and as calm as ever and only ran the ball when he had too. Instead of it being his initial instinct, his instinct now is too keep looking downfield and try to find his receivers.

He had some gutsy plays and took multiple shots in the pocket like the throw to Ontaria Wilson in the end-zone.

If you don’t wanna hop on the hype train now it’s gonna leave the station. I really cannot emphasize how impressive last night was in his development as a passer.

Jordan Travis had a night:



20/33 260 yards

2 passing TDs

7.9 yards per attempt

151.4 passer rating



Seminoles are 2-0 pic.twitter.com/1i8ANbBDdZ — Ben Meyerson (@ByBenMeyerson) September 5, 2022

Looking at the rest of the Seminoles offense, Ontaria Wilson is the first Seminoles receiver to finish a game with 100+ receiving yards since he had 117 yards vs NC State in 2020. He was also PFFs highest graded receiver with an 88.0 offensive grade.

Camm McDonald was crucial in some of those third down situations in the first half and while that room isn’t exactly a strength he did what needed to get done against the Tigers. Mycah Pittman also had some nice catches, including the one in the second half when Travis was scrambling.

I liked how creative Mike Norvell was on this big stage, the flea-flicker, handing the ball to Deuce Spann and Pittman.

The passing game was the Seminole strength against LSU, they converted 11 of 17 third downs, in those first few possessions they were near perfect on third down.

The offensive line was a big part of that, they protected Jordan well and were able to give enough time to create plays downfield.

This offense had some issues against the Tigers, but if they can fix some of those Jordan won’t have to be so heroic in the future.

What went wrong

Drops, drops, drops, drops, drops, I cannot believe how many receivers I saw dropping the ball play after play for Jordan Travis.

PFF only recorded the Seminoles as having 2 drops on the night, but after watching the game you could argue that the number should be closer to 5.

Johnny Wilson, Mycah Pittman, and Camm McDonald all had drops during this game. The passing game was great but should have been even better. Although this receiving room has come a long way since last season, there is still room for improvement.

I expected the ‘Noles to control the clock and run the ball well this game, that did not happen. The longest run of any back in this game was 8 yards for Treshaun Ward.

Without Jordan and Deuce Spann’s rushing attempts they finished the game with 28 carries for 63 yards averaging 2.25 yards per carry. They could just not get the run game going, they struggled to create interior rushing lanes and those backs could not get going.

While the offensive line was able to produce good enough protection in the passing game, they just could not move those LSU defenders in the run game. When FSU plays more well-rounded better coached opponents they are gonna need to run the ball and be able to control the line of scrimmage.

One thing I want to see more of is screens and action along the line of scrimmage, with the Seminoles run game struggling so much they should of looked to do that more in the first half.