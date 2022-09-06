3 FSU players earn All-ACC honors after win vs. LSU

Florida State Seminoles football is 2-0 for the first time since 2016, coming off a chaotic 24-23 win vs. LSU in New Orleans.
Three separate players were recognized for their performances in the win over the Tigers — wide receiver Ontaria Wilson, defensive end Jared Verse and defensive back Shyheim Brown. Wilson was on the receiving end of two explosive passing touchdowns, Verse dominated to the tune of 2 sacks and a blocked field goal while Brown won the game with a blocked extra point with no time remaining.
The full release from FSU Sports Info is below:
Three Seminoles earned ACC Player of the Week honors Tuesday after Florida State’s 24-23 win vs. LSU in New Orleans on Sunday night. Ontaria Wilson was named the league’s top receiver, Jared Verse the best defensive lineman and Shyheim Brown the top special teams performer. It was all three players’ first career player of the week award.
Wilson, a redshirt senior from Ashburn, Georgia, caught both of FSU’s touchdown passes, tying career highs with two touchdowns and seven catches. He had a game-high 102 receiving yards, the second-most in his career. Wilson gave FSU the lead with a 39-yard touchdown catch on a flea flicker from Jordan Travis in the second quarter, and extended the Seminole lead in the third quarter on a one-handed 27-yard touchdown catch. Wilson is FSU’s active career leader with 10 receiving touchdowns, 85 catches and 1,128 receiving yards.
All three of Verse’s tackles were behind the line of scrimmage and he finished with 2.5 tackles for loss, including 2.0 sacks. The Dayton, Ohio, native also blocked an LSU field goal in the second quarter, the first block of his career and FSU’s first blocked field goal since 2020. His 12-yard sack of Jayden Daniels halted LSU momentum in the second quarter before halftime, and his second sack came on the Tigers’ final drive.
Through two games, the redshirt sophomore leads the ACC and ranks second nationally with 3.0 sacks.
Brown, from Lake City, Florida, blocked the Tigers’ game-tying point after try with no time remaining to secure the Seminole victory. The block was the first of Brown’s career and the first blocked PAT for FSU since 2020. Along with Verse’s block, it was the third time under head coach Mike Norvell and special teams coordinator John Papuchis that the Noles have blocked multiple kicks in a game.
Florida State takes the field again Friday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN at Louisville.
