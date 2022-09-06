3 FSU players earn All-ACC honors after win vs. LSU

Florida State Seminoles football is 2-0 for the first time since 2016, coming off a chaotic 24-23 win vs. LSU in New Orleans.

Three separate players were recognized for their performances in the win over the Tigers — wide receiver Ontaria Wilson, defensive end Jared Verse and defensive back Shyheim Brown. Wilson was on the receiving end of two explosive passing touchdowns, Verse dominated to the tune of 2 sacks and a blocked field goal while Brown won the game with a blocked extra point with no time remaining.

The full release from FSU Sports Info is below: