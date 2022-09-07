Mike Norvell talks LSU win, looks ahead to bye week after practice

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Wednesday after practice following an exciting win for the football program this past weekend. Florida State traveled to New Orleans last Saturday to take on the LSU Tigers and left the Caesers Superdome with a 23-24 victory, marking the first time the ‘Noles have been 2-0 since 2016.

Norvell mentioned that practice today wasn't good enough and that he was not pleased with the team’s performance.

“I thought today was an average practice. It’s the first average practice we’ve had since we started up. It wasn't good in regards to the intensity of what it needs to be and ultimately it's a choice we have to make of what we want to be.”

Norvell also spoke about news along the offensive line when he announced that lineman Bless Harris will miss the remainder of the season with an arm injury.

“Bless is going to be out for the season. It's something that's unfortunate for that young man it happened in our first game. It's something that occurred and he actually finished that drive playing it so it wasn't something that really jumped out.”

When asked about how important response is when something good happens instead of something bad he said that he thinks the response to positive things can be more difficult than the negative.

“It's the same response. It’s actually harder when good things happen. Last time, we took this trip to where we are going, we had just beaten a team that's highly rated and all that, we went and got embarrassed. We didn't respond well to success.”

Mike Norvell’s full interview can be seen below:

The team heads into a bye week ahead of a road game next Friday against the Louisville Cardinals in Kentucky.