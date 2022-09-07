Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell announced Wednesday morning that offensive lineman Bless Harris will miss the remainder of the season due to an undisclosed arm injury during FSU’s 47-7 win in “Week 0” against Duquesne:

“Bless is going to be out for the season. It’s something that’s unfortunate for that young man it happened in our first game. It’s something that occurred and he actually finished that drive playing it so it wasn’t something that really jumped out.”

Harris, a redshirt junior out of Lamar, was looking to contribute to a heavy rotation of linemen in a room that has recently been overhauled with transfers and newcomers.

South Carolina Gamecocks transfer Jazston Turnetine started in Harris’ spot in the Seminoles’ upset win over the LSU Tigers Sunday night in New Orleans.

