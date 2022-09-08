Noles News: Football looks to ride momentum, Basketball offers high school standouts

Recruiting
Football
Florida State wide receiver Ontaria Wilson joined FSU’s media team following Wednesday’s practice to talk about his performance against the LSU Tigers, scoring two touchdowns on 102 yards.
"It felt great - the win, the atmosphere, everything."— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 7, 2022
Ontaria Wilson joins @jeffculhane for today's practice report as the pair discuss Pokey's 2-TD, 102-yard performance in the Superdome. #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/n4jchmsBRH
Redshirt freshman Shyheim Brown was featured on “Behind The Mic” to talk about his own performance and the teams improvement moving forward.
is a special one today.@jeffculhane discusses the win over LSU with @Coach_Norvell, @Glizzy2_0 and @BarNone40— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) September 7, 2022
https://t.co/OpFBTi9ggD#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/S9cGcyRovn
FSU safety Akeem Dent has a message for Noles fans:
The Seminoles are just getting started @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/iHsw9oUFHP— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 8, 2022
Stars on and off the field:
Congratulations to this week’s Academic All-Stars!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/JSsJzph2Qv— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 7, 2022
Longtime defensive lineman Robert Cooper and Fabien Lovett are considered to be seniors generating NFL buzz, according to On3.
Our weekly talk with @jimnagy_sb, identifying seniors generating buzz with the @seniorbowl staff and in the NFL scouting world.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 7, 2022
Here are the picks coming out of Week 1 along with feedback from Jim on each player: https://t.co/HLlFATjVsS pic.twitter.com/tV1wNfFunM
Former FSU quarterback Jameis Winston represents Florida State in the “conference of starting quarterbacks.”
The conference of . pic.twitter.com/g0nYKkBy8o— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 7, 2022
The Noles match against LSU recorded 7.6 million views; the third most-viewed opening Sunday game on record, per ESPN PR.
The first weekend of @ESPNCFB DELIVERED— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 7, 2022
Most-watched Kickoff Weekend since '16
#NDvsOSU becomes the most-watched Week 1 Saturday game since '17
Big superlatives for #FSUvsLSU & #OREvsUGA
Complete viewership coming later Wednesday pic.twitter.com/O2UBKLEAKD
New Orleans was filled with a sea of garnet and gold.
Thank you fans of @FSUFootball, @LSUfootball & #CollegeFootball!— Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) September 7, 2022
7.6 Million Viewers
68,388 Attendance
1️⃣ Unforgettable Finish!#AllstateLouisianaKickoff@allstate | @LouisianaTravel pic.twitter.com/JFGA7Bcn49
Here’s a look at the latest offensive efficiency model under Norvell:
The #FSU offense the past couple years has been boom or bust essentially. So far through two games, it's been the opposite. Norvell's offense is sustaining drives much better, a great sign for FSU.— Matty (@StatsMatty) September 7, 2022
Scoring drives over 11 plays:
2020: 11
2021: 6
2022: 6 pic.twitter.com/3dW8HJUlsO
Former FSU safety P.J. Williams and former LSU Tigers safety Tyrann Mathieu post up in garnet and gold. It looks like Mathieu may have lost a very important bet:
The Honey Badger paying his bet for the FSU/LSU game @FSU_Barstool pic.twitter.com/YZolz5cyYF— Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) September 7, 2022
Yesterday was the anniversary that NFL legend and FSU alum Anquan Boldin made his NFL debut. What an introduction to the pros...
September 7, 2003@AnquanBoldin made his NFL debut vs. the Lions and went off for 10 catches, 217 yards, and 2 Touchdowns pic.twitter.com/Ug9De9w7j4— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 7, 2022
Basketball
Five-star 2024 forward Trentyn Flowers has received an offer from Florida State, as reported by multiple outlets.
Florida State has offered 2024 five-star Trentyn Flowers, he told @On3Recruits.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 7, 2022
The 'Noles are his 36th scholarship offer (if I counted correctly) and his junior season hasn't even started yet.@FlowersTrentyn @teamdurant_AAU @CombineMbbhttps://t.co/hL7vv6ni7N
Class of 2025 guard Jalen Haralson also announced that he recently received an offer from head coach Leonard Hamilton and the Noles.
Blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Florida State University. Thanks to Coach Jones and Coach Hamilton for this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/QHCt45maqn— Jalen Haralson (@JalenHaralson3) September 6, 2022
Florida State’s Jeremiah Bembry and Cleveland Yates celebrated their birthday yesterday.
We're celebrating two birthdays today - @jeremiahbembry1 & Cleveland Yates!#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/QQADIPryND— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) September 7, 2022
All Sports
FSU’s women’s soccer team is back in Tallahassee tonight at 7:00 ET. They’ll host the FGCU Eagles, fresh off a dominant win against Florida.
We are back at home tomorrow against FGCU at 7 pm!— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 7, 2022
InternationNOLE Night
Bring canned food for the canned food drive.https://t.co/xTShIxdTGO
Head coach Brian Pensky looks like he already has a great relationship with other members of the FSU Athletics department.
One of the first text messages @FSUSoccer Head Coach Brian Pensky received after his 1st win was from @Coach_Norvell. He detailed how he was able to watch the finish of @FSUFootball’s win over LSU (after dominating Florida) and repay the favor. #FSU #Noles @WCTV pic.twitter.com/AIDQHJZzSU— Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) September 7, 2022
The Seminoles will be on the road this weekend, set to face Nebraska-Omaha and Creighton. They’re currently 6-1 on the season, riding a four game winning streak.
Next stop: Omaha #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/37HERQfu0i— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) September 7, 2022
FSU’s women’s tennis team is back on the court this weekend in Fort Meyers, participating in the Women’s Collegiate Invitational.
Back on the court!— FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) September 7, 2022
The @floridastate tennis team is preparing for its opening weekend at the Bedford Cup (Ft. Myers, Fla.) and Women's Collegiate Invitational (Newport, R.I.) over the weekend of Sept. 23-25, 2022. #onetribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/CMtLAwtf0h
The Seminoles softball team hit the cages for the first time this fall:
Nothing like the first BP of the fall! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/U00Bn9mJv3— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) September 7, 2022
