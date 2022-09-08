Noles News: Football looks to ride momentum, Basketball offers high school standouts

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Florida State wide receiver Ontaria Wilson joined FSU’s media team following Wednesday’s practice to talk about his performance against the LSU Tigers, scoring two touchdowns on 102 yards.

"It felt great - the win, the atmosphere, everything."



Ontaria Wilson joins @jeffculhane for today's practice report as the pair discuss Pokey's 2-TD, 102-yard performance in the Superdome. #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/n4jchmsBRH — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 7, 2022

Redshirt freshman Shyheim Brown was featured on “Behind The Mic” to talk about his own performance and the teams improvement moving forward.

FSU safety Akeem Dent has a message for Noles fans:

The Seminoles are just getting started @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/iHsw9oUFHP — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 8, 2022

Stars on and off the field:

Longtime defensive lineman Robert Cooper and Fabien Lovett are considered to be seniors generating NFL buzz, according to On3.

Our weekly talk with @jimnagy_sb, identifying seniors generating buzz with the @seniorbowl staff and in the NFL scouting world.



Here are the picks coming out of Week 1 along with feedback from Jim on each player: https://t.co/HLlFATjVsS pic.twitter.com/tV1wNfFunM — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 7, 2022

Former FSU quarterback Jameis Winston represents Florida State in the “conference of starting quarterbacks.”

The conference of . pic.twitter.com/g0nYKkBy8o — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 7, 2022

The Noles match against LSU recorded 7.6 million views; the third most-viewed opening Sunday game on record, per ESPN PR.

The first weekend of @ESPNCFB DELIVERED



Most-watched Kickoff Weekend since '16

#NDvsOSU becomes the most-watched Week 1 Saturday game since '17

Big superlatives for #FSUvsLSU & #OREvsUGA



Complete viewership coming later Wednesday pic.twitter.com/O2UBKLEAKD — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 7, 2022

New Orleans was filled with a sea of garnet and gold.

Here’s a look at the latest offensive efficiency model under Norvell:

The #FSU offense the past couple years has been boom or bust essentially. So far through two games, it's been the opposite. Norvell's offense is sustaining drives much better, a great sign for FSU.



Scoring drives over 11 plays:

2020: 11

2021: 6

2022: 6 pic.twitter.com/3dW8HJUlsO — Matty (@StatsMatty) September 7, 2022

Former FSU safety P.J. Williams and former LSU Tigers safety Tyrann Mathieu post up in garnet and gold. It looks like Mathieu may have lost a very important bet:

The Honey Badger paying his bet for the FSU/LSU game @FSU_Barstool pic.twitter.com/YZolz5cyYF — Barstool NOLA (@BarstoolNOLA) September 7, 2022

Yesterday was the anniversary that NFL legend and FSU alum Anquan Boldin made his NFL debut. What an introduction to the pros...

September 7, 2003@AnquanBoldin made his NFL debut vs. the Lions and went off for 10 catches, 217 yards, and 2 Touchdowns pic.twitter.com/Ug9De9w7j4 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 7, 2022

Basketball

Five-star 2024 forward Trentyn Flowers has received an offer from Florida State, as reported by multiple outlets.

Florida State has offered 2024 five-star Trentyn Flowers, he told @On3Recruits.



The 'Noles are his 36th scholarship offer (if I counted correctly) and his junior season hasn't even started yet.@FlowersTrentyn @teamdurant_AAU @CombineMbbhttps://t.co/hL7vv6ni7N — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 7, 2022

Class of 2025 guard Jalen Haralson also announced that he recently received an offer from head coach Leonard Hamilton and the Noles.

Blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Florida State University. Thanks to Coach Jones and Coach Hamilton for this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/QHCt45maqn — Jalen Haralson (@JalenHaralson3) September 6, 2022

Florida State’s Jeremiah Bembry and Cleveland Yates celebrated their birthday yesterday.

All Sports

FSU’s women’s soccer team is back in Tallahassee tonight at 7:00 ET. They’ll host the FGCU Eagles, fresh off a dominant win against Florida.

We are back at home tomorrow against FGCU at 7 pm!



InternationNOLE Night

Bring canned food for the canned food drive.https://t.co/xTShIxdTGO — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 7, 2022

Head coach Brian Pensky looks like he already has a great relationship with other members of the FSU Athletics department.

One of the first text messages @FSUSoccer Head Coach Brian Pensky received after his 1st win was from @Coach_Norvell. He detailed how he was able to watch the finish of @FSUFootball’s win over LSU (after dominating Florida) and repay the favor. #FSU #Noles @WCTV pic.twitter.com/AIDQHJZzSU — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) September 7, 2022

The Seminoles will be on the road this weekend, set to face Nebraska-Omaha and Creighton. They’re currently 6-1 on the season, riding a four game winning streak.

FSU’s women’s tennis team is back on the court this weekend in Fort Meyers, participating in the Women’s Collegiate Invitational.

Back on the court!



The @floridastate tennis team is preparing for its opening weekend at the Bedford Cup (Ft. Myers, Fla.) and Women's Collegiate Invitational (Newport, R.I.) over the weekend of Sept. 23-25, 2022. #onetribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/CMtLAwtf0h — FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) September 7, 2022

The Seminoles softball team hit the cages for the first time this fall: