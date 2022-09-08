Mike Norvell evaluates where FSU stands during bye week

Florida State Seminoles football, days removed from its thrilling 24-23 win over LSU in New Orleans, is in the midst of its first bye week of the season. It’s an opportunity for FSU to regroup and recollect after two weeks of game action and prep for the Seminoles’ next test — a Friday matchup on the road vs. the Louisville Cardinals.

After practice on Thursday, head coach Mike Norvell met with the media to discuss how the Seminoles have approached the work week, takeaways from practice and more.

Yesterday, Norvell wasn’t satisfied with the team’s effort and intensity and insisted that the mentality has to stay the same even after a big win.

Today, he said the team responded positively.

“I thought today was a great response from our team. I challenged them yesterday you know just with the intensity and the overall things that we saw from yesterday’s practice today was the opportunity to respond and I thought they did.”

Given that this next week is a bye week heading into a Friday night game up against the Louisville Cardinals, Norvell said he took the opportunity to work in some new guys and help prepare them for the future.

“We got some good work with the guys who haven't gotten as many reps in game situations so we continue to get a little extra for them”

He mentioned that the team will have the next couple of days off to let their bodies heal up from a very physical Sunday win last week against the LSU Tigers.

“Guys are gonna get a couple of days off to be able to take a deep breath, to continue to heal bodies, and continue to prepare themselves for a Friday night kick to kick off ACC play, but I thought today looked like the team I know.”

Mike Norvell’s full interview can be seen below: