Special teams coordinator John Papuchis talks LSU win, practice during bye week

After coming off a 23-24 win against the LSU Tigers and a special teams performance that involved two blocked kicks and two recovered fumbles, special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach John Papuchis spoke with the media regarding this past Sunday and today’s practice.

Two players were able to get their hands in the air to block kicks, DE Jared Verse (field goal) and DB Shyheim Brown (PAT to win the game), Papuchis spoke on what that meant for the team.

“It was a great team moment, you know, we needed it. The guys work extremely hard to prepare themselves for the moment and I’m just excited in that situation at that time that we were able to execute and get it done.”

Speaking on the game plan and what they saw on the sidelines, Papuchis said that the in-game adjustment worked.

“The very first field goal that we didn’t block, we got good penetration on it. One of the adjustments we made on the sideline was be less thick on the tight end and get more skinny through the gap and obviously, that paid off and we were able to get the block on the second attempt.”

Papuchis gave insight into some of the things head coach Mike Norvell preached and how it helped their unit be so successful.

“Momentum only affects the people that allow it and it only is as long as the next play. So you can change the momentum with one play, and then, two is let your effort always be your defining factor. The effort that was given after everything they went through at the end of the game was phenomenal and it was what ultimately allowed us to come out of that successfully.“

Papuchis’ full interview with guest journalist and defensive end Jared Verse on an impromptu visit can be seen below:

The Florida State Seminoles are set to face off against the Louisville Cardinals next Friday at 7:30 p.m. on the road after getting some time off with a bye week.