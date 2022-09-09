FSU to debut all-white uniforms vs. Louisville

Some Friday fashion news for FSU fans.

Florida State Seminoles football will debut its all-white uniforms for the first time next Friday in a week three matchup vs. the Louisville Cardinals.

It’s the first time the all-white look, helmet included, has been worn. It’s also the first time since 2015 (when FSU’s new black helmet design) that a new helmet will debut.

Breaking out the all look next Friday night at Louisville #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/Dqlw0AzqRR — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 9, 2022

FSU has worn several different combinations under head coach Mike Norvell — all-garnet, all-white, black and garnet, white on garnet, traditional away and traditional home amongst them.

