Florida State redshirt junior Fabien Lovett announced his return for the 2023 season, which shocked most who have followed his career in Tallahassee. Fabien was expected to earn a solid draft spot after electing to go to the Reese’s Senior Bowl earlier this year.

He shared the news in a social media post, saying:

“Three years ago I made the decision to be part of the Nole Family. The support from my teammates, coaches, administration and the community has been life-changing. I will always be grateful for the opportunities Florida State has provided me and the incredible experiences we have had together. Through the good and the struggles I’ve always said I would choose Florida State again, and that’s exactly what guided me during another pivotal decision-making process in my life. WE’RE NOT DONE YET. See y’all in 2023. Go Noles.”

Lovett was a force to be reckoned with on the inside, grading out the highest of his career this season at 76.1 per pff.com. He ended the regular season with six tackles, six quarterback hurries, five assists, a forced fumble, and three stops. His presence didn’t always show up on the stat sheet; however, he constantly took double-teams and freed up other defenders while stopping the run.

From his official FSU bio:

2021: Appeared in 11 games with nine starts and recorded 28 tackles, including 4.5 for loss with 2.0 sacks, and two quarterback hurries…honorable mention All-ACC…Bobby Bowden Leadership Award…team captain…registered career-high-tying five tackles, including 1.0 for loss, at North Carolina…made three tackles in season opener vs. No. 9 Notre Dame…recorded four tackles and one quarterback hurry vs. Jacksonville State…registered four tackles, 0.5 for loss, and one quarterback hurry at Wake Forest…recorded two tackles, including 1.0 sack, vs. Syracuse…had three solo tackles, 1.0 for loss, at Clemson…made one solo stop vs. North Carolina State…recorded three tackles vs. Miami…made two solo stops, 1.0 for loss, at Boston College…had one tackle in season finale at Florida…also saw action vs. UMass. 2020: Appeared in eight games with two starts and recorded 14 tackles, including 1.5 for loss with 1.0 sack…registered career-high five tackles, including 0.5 for loss, at North Carolina State…made four tackles, including 1.0 sack, vs. Pitt…had two tackles in 41-24 win vs. Jacksonville State…registered solo stop at No. 5 Notre Dame and at Louisville…made one tackle in 56-35 win vs. Duke…also saw action in season opener vs. Georgia Tech and at No. 12 Miami. BEFORE FSU: Made 13 starts in 15 games at Mississippi State and recorded 19 tackles, with 2.5 for loss and 1.0 sack…started all 13 games in 2019…made career-high four tackles at Tennessee…appeared in two games and redshirted as true freshman in 2018…named to First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll…ranked as No. 6 prospect in Mississippi by 247Sports and No. 7 in the state by Rivals…recorded 247 tackles, including 55.5 for loss during his career at Olive Branch…named to Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen as a senior after making 81 tackles, 25 for loss, and helping Conquistadors to semifinal round of 5A state playoffs…played in 2017 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game