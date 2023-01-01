After returning to Tallahassee for another season in a Florida State Seminoles football uniform, safety Jammie Robinson is off to test the NFL Draft waters.

The first defensive back to win back-to-back first-team All-ACC honors since Jalen Ramsey, Robinson was an essential piece for the Seminoles on defense over the last two seasons, leading the team in tackles in both years.

“First and foremost, I sincerely appreciate my teammates, coaches, family and fans of the University of South Carolina and the Florida State University community who have made the last four years so memorable,” he wrote in a social media post. “To my family, thank you for the unconditional love and support. I wouldn’t be the man I am today. To my mom, thank you for being the best mom and father all in one. To my coaches and teammates, I will cherish the memories we have made and the lessons we have learned together.”

“I have been fortunate enough to be surrounded by men who exemplify what it means to be hard-working leaders and for that I am grateful. After careful thought, I have decided to turn the page and start a new chapter so therefore.... I have decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

From FSU Sports Info:

Robinson, from Cordele, Georgia, led Florida State with 86 tackles and five quarterback hurries, adding 4.0 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and an interception. Robinson had a season-high 13 tackles against Wake Forest to earn Defensive Back of the Week honors, and his interception came the following week against NC State. Robinson added 10 tackles against Florida in the regular season finale and pressured the Gators into an incomplete pass on their final play to secure a 45-38 victory for the Seminoles. The Seminoles are fourth nationally and lead the ACC with just 158.9 passing yards per game allowed. Robinson is the first FSU player to earn first-team All-ACC honors in back-to-back seasons since running back Dalvin Cook and offensive lineman Roderick Johnson in 2015-16; he is the first defensive player since defensive back Jalen Ramsey in 2014-15.

Before FSU’s bowl game, Robinson all but declared for the draft with a sentimental tweet for his last game with the Seminoles.

As players announce their decisions for 2023, we’ll be keeping track in our FSU player tracker stream, posting updates on who is either departing Tallahassee or returning for another year in garnet and gold.