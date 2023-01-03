The Florida State Seminoles football team has been active in both arrivals and departures to the transfer portal.

Today, the offense received a hit for next season when running back Treshaun Ward announced his entry into the portal.

Florida State running back Treshaun Ward has entered the transfer portal.



Ran for 628 yards and seven TDs this year.https://t.co/eVdQABcSl0 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 3, 2023

Ward had been the starter at running back this past season until his injury in the North Carolina State game. From there, fellow back Trey Benson seized control of the backfield with an impressive end of the year stretch. For the season, Ward finished with five touchdowns to accompany his 547 regular season rushing yards. The redshirt sophomore averaged an impressive 6.4 yards per carry.

From his official FSU football bio:

2021: Played in all 12 games and totaled 746 all-purpose yards…rushed 81 times for 515 yards and four touchdowns, caught 21 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown and gained 46 yards on two kickoff returns…average of 6.36 yards per carry ranked first in ACC among rushers with at least four carries per game…ACC Honor Roll…Seminole Scholar…Burlsworth Trophy Nominee…totaled career-best 77 rushing yards on career-high 12 carries and added 10 yards on two catches at North Carolina…recorded career-high 56 receiving yards on two catches and 21 yards on nine rushes vs. Miami…receptions of 30 yards and 26 yards vs. Hurricanes were longest of his career…registered 66 yards on two carries and 29 yards on career-high five receptions vs. Syracuse…65-yard rush vs. Orange was ninth-longest non-touchdown run in program history…rushed for 76 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries in season opener vs. No. 9 Notre Dame…carried eight times for 45 yards vs. Jacksonville State…totaled 82 all-purpose yards at Wake Forest behind 34 receiving yards and one touchdown plus 48 rushing yards…rushed 10 times for 50 yards and one touchdown and added 26 yards on three catches vs. Louisville…totaled 57 yards and one touchdown on eight carries vs. UMass…had 21 yards on five carries, 26-yard kickoff return and 11-yard punt return at Clemson…recorded 20-yard kickoff return, 12 yards on two catches and four yards on two rushes vs. North Carolina State…had two receptions for 26 yards and rushed four times for 25 yards at Boston College…rushed four times for 25 yards and one touchdown in season finale at Florida. 2020: Appeared in two games…FSU Offense Scout Team Award recipient…ACC Honor Roll…Seminole Scholar…gained career-high 54 yards with one touchdown on two rushes and had six-yard reception in 56-35 win vs. Duke…score was 26-yarder on first carry…also saw action at North Carolina State. 2019: Appeared in two games and rushed 10 times for 44 yards…ACC Honor Roll…made collegiate debut in 49-12 win vs. Alabama State…gained 44 yards on 10 carries in Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State…redshirted 2019 season. BEFORE FSU: Three-star running back according to 247Sports Composite and Rivals…tallied two 1,000-yard seasons at Tampa Bay Tech…amassed 1,118 yards on 138 carries, averaging 124.2 yards per game and 8.1 per carry, with 14 touchdowns in 2018…added 15 catches for 118 yards…rushed for 1,272 yards on 183 carries in 13 games played as a junior…averaged 97.8 yards per game, 7.0 per carry and scored 15 touchdowns…majoring in criminology.

Stay up to date on all of FSU’s moves with the Tomahawk Nation roster tracker.