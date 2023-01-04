Noles News: 2023 roster continues to take shape

Recruiting

Stay updated with everything recruiting and transfer portal related with Tomahawk Nation’s FSU recruiting and transfer portal thread.

Class of 2023 signees

QUARTERBACK: 3 star Brock Glenn (TN)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Andre Otto (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Conrad Hussey (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Edwin Joseph (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Transfer portal commitments

TIGHT END: Jaheim Bell (South Carolina)

TIGHT END: Kyle Morlock (Shorter University)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Casey Roddick (Colorado)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Jeremiah Byers (UTEP)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Keiondre Jones (Auburn)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Darrell Jackson (Miami, FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Braden Fiske (Western Michigan)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Fentrell Cypress (Virginia)

Miami offensive line transfer John Campbell included the Seminoles in his final four possible schools:

eyeballs emoji

CLIMB — 5 charles "CL3" lester III (@cl3slimee) January 3, 2023

Football

What names could Florida State be looking at in the search for a new defensive backs coach? Josh Pick, Tim Scribble, and NoleThruandThru took the time to break down the names that make sense in Tallahassee, offering reasons for and against their hiring.

The nation’s quarterback@jordantrav13:



PFF’s highest-graded FBS QB for 2022

Only player with at least 400 passing yards & at least 50 rushing yards in a bowl game this year (5th bowl performance of 400/50 in records dating to 2000)#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/9wquy5ck05 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 3, 2023

A notable part of Florida State’s offense for the last two years will be departing Tallahassee, with Seminoles running back Treshaun Ward entering the transfer portal. Ward put up over 1000 yards and 11 touchdowns in his time in Tallahassee, putting up a two-touchdown performance in his Seminoles finale in the Cheez-It Bowl.

As the team has for many players this offseason, Florida State players and coaches alike wished Ward well on his next step:

Would like to thank @9mxvi_ for the incredible impact he has made here at FSU and the #NoleFamily From walk on to a Star, I’m grateful for every moment. Has a wonderful future in front of him and I know he will continue to #WORK #KeepCLIMBing — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) January 3, 2023

Appreciate you family without you I wouldn’t be in this position today!! Thankful for you brother and love you fam!! 4L https://t.co/jCze5yXn2H — Treshaun Ward (@9mxvi_) January 3, 2023

Defensive back Greedy Vance confirmed another season in Tallahassee:

Winston Wright is ready:

Off season!! I had to get right with the guru @CoachDan_Y #Noles pic.twitter.com/VE4wdenfJD — Ayobami tifase (@Ayotifase50) January 3, 2023

Your wait is almost over.



The CLIMB 2022 season finale is only 24 hours away!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/oPnbp7Yqda — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 3, 2023

The growth we have seen from Jordan Travis this season has been amazing! Hard not to be jacked up for @FSUFootball in 2023!



https://t.co/DX5lSTbiKa pic.twitter.com/zf1Jq2ykGM — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) January 3, 2023

On the next episode of



▪️ FSU great and 2x Super Bowl Champion Bryant McFadden.



▪️ Inside the Broadcast Booth with FSU Hall of Famer William Floyd and Tom Block.



▪️ Mike Norvell postgame interview from the Cheez-It Bowl.



https://t.co/OpFBTi9ggD pic.twitter.com/xqARu6vqhG — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) January 3, 2023

All Sports

Another ACC Rookie of the Week, and rightfully so for Ta’Niya Latson. @NiyaLatson averaged 26.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in two road wins over North Carolina and Georgia Tech. This is Latson’s 8th consecutive ACC ROW honor. #nolefam #acc #seminoles pic.twitter.com/m8ZmsrqcaO — Charles Mays (@cmays_media) January 3, 2023