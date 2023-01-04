 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: 2023 roster continues to take shape

All the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports

By Perry Kostidakis
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Stay updated with everything recruiting and transfer portal related with Tomahawk Nation’s FSU recruiting and transfer portal thread.

Class of 2023 signees

QUARTERBACK: 3 star Brock Glenn (TN)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Andre Otto (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Conrad Hussey (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Edwin Joseph (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Transfer portal commitments

TIGHT END: Jaheim Bell (South Carolina)

TIGHT END: Kyle Morlock (Shorter University)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Casey Roddick (Colorado)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Jeremiah Byers (UTEP)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Keiondre Jones (Auburn)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Darrell Jackson (Miami, FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Braden Fiske (Western Michigan)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Fentrell Cypress (Virginia)

Miami offensive line transfer John Campbell included the Seminoles in his final four possible schools:

What names could Florida State be looking at in the search for a new defensive backs coach? Josh Pick, Tim Scribble, and NoleThruandThru took the time to break down the names that make sense in Tallahassee, offering reasons for and against their hiring.

A notable part of Florida State’s offense for the last two years will be departing Tallahassee, with Seminoles running back Treshaun Ward entering the transfer portal. Ward put up over 1000 yards and 11 touchdowns in his time in Tallahassee, putting up a two-touchdown performance in his Seminoles finale in the Cheez-It Bowl.

As the team has for many players this offseason, Florida State players and coaches alike wished Ward well on his next step:

Defensive back Greedy Vance confirmed another season in Tallahassee:

Winston Wright is ready:

