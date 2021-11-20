FSU at Boston College: Live pre-game updates from Chestnut Hill

Florida State football is set to kickoff in their final ACC game of the season in a couple hours. The Seminoles will faceoff with the Boston College Eagles at noon in Chestnut Hill. The game will be televised on ACC Network.

The Eagles are 6-4 this season and 2-4 in ACC play. BC has gotten their QB Phil Jurkovec back after some thought he was out for the season with an injury. With Jurkovec starting, the Eagles are 4-0 this season.

On the flip side, FSU is 4-2 with Jordan Travis as their starting quarterback. Travis is coming off a career high passing yards in a 31-28 win over Miami. The QB will look to replicate that performance at the place he made his FSU debut two years ago.

We’ll be keeping track of FSU’s available players during pre-game from Chestnut Hill. Follow along in the comments below, as well as on my twitter (@brettpn), for updates.