Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU gave out some offers for Christmas

The Seminoles extended offers to prospects from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 recruiting classes.

By Trey Rowland
Recruiting:

Just before everything shut down for the Christmas holiday, head coach Willie Taggart and the Seminole staff extended some offers to prospects from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 recruiting classes.

Oklahoma commit and 4-star CB Darion Green-Warren from the class of 2020:

Blue-chip 2020 outside linebacker, and Penn State commit, Derek Wingo:

Uncommitted 4-star offensive tackle Bryn Tucker from Knoxville, TN:

Lavon “LV” Bunkley-Shelton is a 4-star wide receiver prospect from Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, CA. Bunkley-Shelton is also in the class of 2020.

2021 cornerback Jaylin Davies from Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, CA:

Davies’ Mater Dei teammate 2021 OLB Raesjon Davis:

Class of 2022 offensive tackle prospect Julian Armella from in-state powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale:

2022 state of Mississippi offensive line recruit Lucas Scott Taylor:

Tomahawk Nation will continued to keep you updated on any other notable offers.

Merry Christmas:

Since yesterday was Christmas, many people associated with Florida State University wished some holiday cheer to the fanbase.

Head football coach Willie Taggart:

Seminole legend and former Heisman winner Charlie Ward:

The Florida State men’s basketball team:

Former ’Nole and current Denver Bronco DeMarcus Walker:

Other Recruiting News:

Tomahawk Nation writer, and 5-star class of 2019 literary prospect, Dakota Moyer committed to the University of Matrimony on Tuesday. Matrimony beat out Bachelor Tech, Lonely Guy State, and Solitude A&M for Moyer’s commitment.

Be sure to congratulate him in the comments section of his next article on this site.

