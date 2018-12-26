Recruiting:

Just before everything shut down for the Christmas holiday, head coach Willie Taggart and the Seminole staff extended some offers to prospects from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 recruiting classes.

Oklahoma commit and 4-star CB Darion Green-Warren from the class of 2020:

Blue-chip 2020 outside linebacker, and Penn State commit, Derek Wingo:

Blessed to receive an offer from FSU pic.twitter.com/yshnwXKp92 — W1NG0 (@DerekWingo) December 24, 2018

Uncommitted 4-star offensive tackle Bryn Tucker from Knoxville, TN:

Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University! #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/4e9hfl2TVS — Bryn Tucker (@TuckerBryn) December 24, 2018

Lavon “LV” Bunkley-Shelton is a 4-star wide receiver prospect from Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, CA. Bunkley-Shelton is also in the class of 2020.

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University #WestsideNoles #FearDaSpear pic.twitter.com/ywssgVze52 — Lavon LV Bunkley-Shelton (@LVDeucesWild2) December 24, 2018

2021 cornerback Jaylin Davies from Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, CA:

Very happy to announce that I received a scholarship offer from Florida State University #WestsideNoles #GroundZero pic.twitter.com/pcV8eANcmq — Jaylin Davies (@jaylin_davies) December 23, 2018

Davies’ Mater Dei teammate 2021 OLB Raesjon Davis:

Truly blessed to receive a dream offer from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY #westsidenoles #GZ pic.twitter.com/whcxdGbE3I — Raesjon Davis (@RaesjonDavis1) December 26, 2018

Class of 2022 offensive tackle prospect Julian Armella from in-state powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale:

2022 state of Mississippi offensive line recruit Lucas Scott Taylor:

Tomahawk Nation will continued to keep you updated on any other notable offers.

Merry Christmas:

Since yesterday was Christmas, many people associated with Florida State University wished some holiday cheer to the fanbase.

Head football coach Willie Taggart:

Merry Christmas to everyone! I hope you all have a safe and wonderful day. Go Noles! — Willie Taggart (@CoachTaggart) December 25, 2018

Seminole legend and former Heisman winner Charlie Ward:

Merry Christmas from my family to yours! pic.twitter.com/bL4hVHQjJP — Charlie Ward (@RealCharlieWard) December 25, 2018

The Florida State men’s basketball team:

Oh what fun it is to be a Seminole!



Merry Christmas from our family to yours. pic.twitter.com/ek9M8NizaQ — FSU Hoops (@FSUHoops) December 25, 2018

Former ’Nole and current Denver Bronco DeMarcus Walker:

Other Recruiting News:

Tomahawk Nation writer, and 5-star class of 2019 literary prospect, Dakota Moyer committed to the University of Matrimony on Tuesday. Matrimony beat out Bachelor Tech, Lonely Guy State, and Solitude A&M for Moyer’s commitment.

Be sure to congratulate him in the comments section of his next article on this site.