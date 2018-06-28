Florida State’s 2019 recruiting class already has a trio of strong-side defensive ends pledged to its ranks, and today it added even more new talent on the edge, when three-star weak-side DE Derrick McLendon verbally committed to the Seminoles, less than a week from gaining a commitment from fellow WDE Curtis Fann.

McLendon (6’4, 240) is from Tucker (Tucker) Ga., and is ranked the No. 27 WDE in the nation, as well as the 41st best player in Georgia and the No. 371 player in the country. Last summer, McLendon named Alabama his leader after being offered by the Crimson Tide and camping with the defending champs. He received his offer from FSU this April following an unofficial visit to Tallahassee.

In addition to overtures from the Tide and ’Noles, McLendon also has offers from a number of other big-name programs, including Florida, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina, Oregon, Michigan, Michigan State, as well as many more.