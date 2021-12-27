FSU baseball: ‘Noles to add transfer catcher Brock Mathis

Florida State baseball has added a late transfer addition to their 2022 roster. Oklahoma State transfer Brock Mathis has been added to the Seminoles’ roster.

Mathis will add depth and experience to Florida State’s catcher room. Over the last three seasons, Mathis has started 91 games behind the plate between Oklahoma State and LSU. The rest of Florida State’s scholarship catchers have combined for three starts at the D1 level. He’s a sure-handed catcher, as he made just one error and allowed just four passed balls this past season.

At the plate, Mathis’ calling card is his power. The catcher hit seven homers in 124 at-bats in 2021. He posted a .226 average and .444 slugging percentage in 35 starts. Mathis drew 32 free passes for a .382 on base percentage.

