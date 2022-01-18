FSU baseball: Seminoles land in top-15 of D1baseball’s preseason rankings

Florida State baseball is exactly one month from opening day. The Seminoles will open up the season on February 18th in Dick Howser Stadium against James Madison University. D1baseball released their preseason rankings today, with the Seminoles ranked #11.

This is FSU’s highest preseason ranking by D1baseball under Mike Martin Jr. It is the Seminoles’ best preseason ranking since they were #5 to begin the season in 2018. The ‘Noles will play 21 of their 56 games against teams from D1’s preseason rankings. 16 of those 21 games will be at Dick Howser Stadium.

The Seminoles finished the 2021 season 31-24 and 20-16 in the ACC. FSU’s season finished in the Oxford Regional. Florida State brought in a top-10 recruiting class this offseason, including a handful of impact bats from the transfer portal, to bolster the roster for the 2022 season.

For more on FSU baseball’s upcoming season, see the pieces from our countdown series below:

8 weeks till FSU baseball: Eight breakout candidates

7 weeks till FSU baseball: Seven true freshmen to know

6 weeks until Florida State baseball: How FSU’s six redshirt seniors will provide valuable leadership in 2022

5 weeks till FSU baseball: Five candidates to complete the weekend rotation

Also, make sure to catch up on the latest FSU baseball news on Sunday Golds: A Florida State Baseball Podcast: