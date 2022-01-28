FSU baseball: Mike Martin Jr. talks to media on first day of preseason practice

Florida State baseball began their 2022 season today with their first official preseason practice. The Seminoles are three weeks from opening day against James Madison University. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, February 18th, at 6:00 PM.

To kick off the preseason, head coach Mike Martin Jr. spoke to the media today. Junior spoke on position battle updates, pitching staff roles, and much more.

For the full video of Junior’s press conference, see below:

