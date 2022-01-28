FSU baseball: Alex Toral, Jordan Carrion, and Brett Roberts speak to the media

Florida State baseball began their 2022 season today with their first official preseason practice. The Seminoles are three weeks from opening day against James Madison University. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, February 18th, at 6:00 PM.

To kick off the preseason, transfers Alex Toral, Jordan Carrion, and Brett Roberts each spoke to the media. Each of the position players spoke about their transfer process and how they’ve transitioned to Florida State. Each of these transfers is expected to start and play a key role for the ‘Noles.

