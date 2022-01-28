 clock menu more-arrow no yes

FSU baseball: Alex Toral, Jordan Carrion, and Brett Roberts speak to the media

Three key pieces speak on transfer processes.

By BrettNevitt
Alex Toral will look to get his power stroke back in 2022 at hitter-friendly Dick Howser Stadium.
Brett Nevitt

Florida State baseball began their 2022 season today with their first official preseason practice. The Seminoles are three weeks from opening day against James Madison University. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, February 18th, at 6:00 PM.

To kick off the preseason, transfers Alex Toral, Jordan Carrion, and Brett Roberts each spoke to the media. Each of the position players spoke about their transfer process and how they’ve transitioned to Florida State. Each of these transfers is expected to start and play a key role for the ‘Noles.

For the full video of Toral’s interview, see below:

For the full video of Carrion’s interview, see below:

For the full video of Roberts’ interview, see below:

