19 days till FSU baseball: 1-on-1 with Alex Toral

Florida State baseball is 19 days away from opening day against James Madison University on February 18th. A key part of the Seminoles’ offense will be #19 Alex Toral. Toral transferred to Florida State as a grad student after four seasons at Miami. The left-handed hitter hit .261 with 37 home runs and an .896 OPS in 164 games for the Hurricanes.

I sat down with Toral in the Traditions room for a one-on-one with the slugger for the latest episode of Sunday Golds: A Florida State Baseball Podcast.

Toral and I spoke about his transfer portal process and what made Tallahassee the right fit for him. We also talked the winning culture at Florida State and much, much more.

I also provided some notes and standouts from the first scrimmage of the preseason. We have provided audio from Mike Martin Jr.’s preseason presser at the end of the episode for those that want to listen. Here’s a breakdown of the episode:

1:00-17:00: Scrimmage notes

17:00-29:00: Alex Toral interview

31:00-39:00: Mike Martin Jr. presser

